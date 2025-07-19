Cancelation of Farrington Highway Safety Improvements additional daytime closures

Main, News Posted on Jul 18, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the cancelation of additional daytime work on Farrington Highway, from Nānākuli to Ko Olina, for safety improvements along the highway.

Due to in-field observations from the contractor, setup and removal of the work area provides only about three hours of active work a day. This level of productivity has been evaluated as not efficient to the completion of this work.

The closure of a single lane in each direction on Farrington Highway, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from Pōhakunui Avenue to Aliʻinui Drive has been cancelled for the time being. HDOT will return to this area when night work options are available outside of turtle nesting season (May to September) and the seabird fallout season (September to December), in January 2026. This work will be announced as it is scheduled.

Nightly closures will continue on Farrington Highway between Laʻaloa Street and the Kalaeloa Interchange, from 7 p.m. to 6:15 a.m. Monday through Thursday evenings. More information on the safety countermeasures can be found at https://highways.dot.gov/safety/proven-safety-countermeasures

This work was anticipated to be performed over a 33-week period with an estimated completion date of December 2025. Due to this work pausing, the estimated completion date has been revised to March 2026. Please note, all work and project completion dates are weather permitting and subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

