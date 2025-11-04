US Department of the Air Force and DoD CDAO Select Corban Energy Group/Ark AI Intl for Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

CORBAN ENERGY GROUP / ARK AI INTL, a US company from Elmwood, NJ, achieved "Awardable" status in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

Being selected for the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace validates our team’s commitment to innovation and mission-critical energy resilience. We reduce logistical burdens and increase energy agility.” — Daniel Chung, CEO of Corban Energy Group/Ark AI Intl

ELMWOOD PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corban Energy Group /Ark AI Intl, a leading innovator in modular energy storage and delivery systems, announced today that they were selected by the Department of the Air Force and the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to respond to a validated operational requirement within the Air Force to maintain critical operations during fuel supply disruptions by allowing seamless transitions between available fuels.Having achieved “Awardable” status, Corban Energy Group/Ark AI Intl can now directly support the Air Force’s transition toward more resilient energy sources, reducing reliance on one fuel and enabling integration of alternative fuels in line with DoD energy strategy. Corban Energy Group/Ark AI Intl was selected through the CDAO’s innovative solicitation process known as the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, which is designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of mission-critical technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and resilient energy technologies.“The Air Force leveraged the Tradewinds solicitation process to quickly collaborate with innovative American companies to enhance our ability to maintain critical operations during fuel supply disruptions, simplify logistics, and reduce procurement and maintenance costs over time,” said Mr. Kirk Phillips, Director, Air Force Office of Energy Assurance.“Being selected for the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace validates our team’s commitment to innovation and mission-critical energy resilience,” said Daniel Chung, CEO of Corban Energy Group/Ark AI Intl. “We are excited to play a role in reducing logistical burdens and increasing agility by eliminating the need for separate generators for each fuel type.”###About Corban Energy Group/Ark AI IntlCorban Energy Group/Ark AI Intl is a New Jersey-based energy solutions provider revolutionizing on-site fuel flexibility with scalable, modular refinery systems in addition to designing and delivering advanced modular storage and fuel systems for LNG , CNG, hybrid fuels, and Flex Fuel applications. With deep technical expertise and a focus on energy-critical environments, CEG develops resilient, scalable, and cost-effective solutions for both defense and commercial sectors.For more information or media requests, contact:Corban Energy Group/Ark AI Intl Communications Teaminfo@corbanenergygroup.com###About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace:The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable solutions that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com . Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.For more information or media requests, contact: Success@tradewindai.com###About the Air Force Office of Energy Assurance:The Air Force Office of Energy Assurance (AF OEA), a directorate of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), develops energy solutions that close energy resilience gaps and strengthen our nation's Air Force and Space Force installations at home and abroad. By leveraging the expertise of the energy community, AF OEA builds tailored energy solutions for each installation that are resilient, innovative, and cost-effective.For more information, visit https://www.afcec.af.mil/energy

