Orofino to host ‘Capital for a Day’ on July 24
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Orofino on Thursday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Best Western Lodge at River's Edge, located at 615 Main Street.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt
- Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller
- Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton
- Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director Jenn White
- Department of Health and Welfare Deputy Director Monty Prow
- Idaho Transportation Department Deputy Director Dan McElhinney
- Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Supervisor JJ Teare
- Idaho Department of Insurance Bureau Chief Randy Pipal
- Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Regional Administrator Sujata Connell
“It is an honor to bring ‘Capital for a Day’ to the beautiful community of Orofino,” Governor Little said. “I look forward to the opportunity for myself and my administration to hear from the good people of Clearwater County and learn how we can better serve them.”
