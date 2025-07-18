Gov. Little appoints Regina McCrea to First Judicial District

Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Regina McCrea as District Judge to the First Judicial District.

McCrea is a is a seasoned trial attorney with over 20 years of experience in private practice, focusing on personal injury, wrongful death, medical and legal malpractice, and general civil disputes. McCrea is the owner of McCrea Law, where she has practiced since 2007. McCrea earned her undergraduate degree from Harding University, and juris doctorate from University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

“It is a great privilege to accept this role, and I am sincerely thankful for the trust Governor Little has placed in me through this appointment. I am committed to carrying out the duties of this office with fairness, transparency, and fidelity to the rule of law,” McCrea said. “I would also like to thank my family, colleagues, and friends for their support; the Idaho Judicial Council for their detailed and careful selection process; and the countless individuals who worked to create and fund this much-needed position. I am excited to embark on this important work.”

The position McCrea will fill is chambered in Kootenai County. She will fill a new position created by the Idaho Legislature. The First Judicial District encompasses Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, and Shoshone Counties.

Idaho Code 1-2101, et seq., addresses how judicial vacancies in the Idaho Supreme Court, Idaho Court of Appeals, and District Courts are filled. The Idaho Judicial Council submits a list of at least three qualified candidates to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.