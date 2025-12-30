Idaho awarded nearly $1 billion to improve rural healthcare access, affordability

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today the State of Idaho will receive close to $1 billion over five years to improve rural healthcare through the Rural Healthcare Transformation grants championed by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans through the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act.

“For many Idaho families – especially in rural areas – affordable, accessible health care is a real concern. This investment, made possible by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, recognizes those challenges and puts resources where they’re needed most. It helps strengthen local health care and ensures Idahoans can get the affordable care they need, no matter where they live,” Governor Little said.

Idaho will receive $185.97 million in annual federal funding for five years to strengthen and modernize health care in rural communities.

The grants are part of a $50 billion national initiative administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS announced the awards earlier today.

The funding will help states expand access to care, support the rural health workforce, modernize facilities and technology, and implement innovative models of care delivery.

Nearly all of Idaho’s counties are considered rural, and many communities face challenges related to access, workforce shortages, financial sustainability, and distance from care. The funding is intended to address those challenges through system-wide improvements and long-term investments.

Idaho’s application was submitted by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) in consultation with the Idaho Rural Health Taskforce, which Governor Little created through executive order earlier this year. The task force included legislative leaders, tribal representatives, and executive branch officials. The department also gathered extensive public and stakeholder input through a statewide survey, with 500 responses representing every county.

Based on that feedback, Idaho’s plan focused on five core initiatives:

Improving rural access to care through technology Expanding innovative care models Strengthening workforce recruitment, training, and retention Supporting population-specific, evidence-based prevention and chronic disease efforts Investing in rural health infrastructure and partnerships

“This funding gives Idaho the flexibility to pursue solutions that are shaped by rural communities themselves. By listening to providers, patients, and local leaders, the state can make targeted investments that support sustainable, high-quality care close to home,” DHW Director Juliet Charron said.

Under the program, funding will be distributed over five years and sub-awarded in accordance with Idaho procurement law. A budget request will now go before the Legislature for federal funds approval, and additional details about implementation will be shared as they become available.

For more information about Idaho’s Rural Health Transformation Program application, visit the DHW website here: https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/providers/rural-health-transformation-program-grant/about-rural-health-transformation-program-grant.