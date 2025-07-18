A Knockout Collaboration: Oscar Stone Crafts Custom $100,000+ Chain for World Champion Boxer 'The Heartbreaker' Figueroa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a striking blend of elite boxing and luxury jewelry, world-renowned jeweler Oscar Stone has unveiled a custom-designed white gold chain encrusted with over 50 carats of VVS diamonds—crafted exclusively for two-weight world boxing champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa. With a valuation exceeding $100,000, the piece marks not only Figueroa’s rise to the top of the boxing world but a powerful collaboration between two masters of their crafts.

The chain draws inspiration from Brandon’s personal logo—a broken heart, symbolizing both his resilience and the emotional journey that defines his career. Oscar Stone took this meaningful emblem and turned it into a radiant showpiece. More than jewelry, this is wearable legacy—a symbol of grit, greatness, and perseverance.

For Brandon, this chain represents a personal milestone—a vision he had held for years but waited to fulfill until the right moment. That time arrived just before his latest bout, when “The Heartbreaker” reached out to Oscar to finally bring his dream to life.

Their relationship traces back two years, when they first met in San Antonio after Brandon’s dramatic TKO victory over Carlos Castro. A mutual respect was born that night, one that has now transformed into a powerful expression of identity, status, and shared excellence.

“Oscar Stone doesn’t just make jewelry—he sculpts legacies in diamonds.”

A true cultural force, Oscar Stone has earned a reputation for crafting bold, unforgettable pieces worn by champions, artists, and style icons around the world. Each creation is custom-designed and hand- finished in the heart of Manhattan, merging elite materials with powerful storytelling.

“Brandon is a warrior. A real one. This chain represents his story—and I was proud to make it happen,” says Oscar Stone.

“It’s more than diamonds—it’s a dream realized, and a bond sealed in gold.”

As Brandon continues to electrify the boxing world, he now enters the ring carrying the weight of triumph—both literally and symbolically. Around his neck rests a chain that tells his story. And behind that brilliance stands Oscar Stone, shaping the future of modern luxury, one carat at a time.

About Oscar Stone

Founded in New York City, Oscar Stone is a global leader in custom luxury jewelry, known for merging bold aesthetics with impeccable craftsmanship and cultural depth. From world-class athletes to music legends and tastemakers, Oscar’s clientele reflects the cutting edge of influence. Every piece is more than jewelry—it’s a personal statement, designed to endure.

Explore exclusive designs and custom commissions at www.OscarStoneNYC.com

