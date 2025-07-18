Governor Stein Surveys Flood Damage in Chapel Hill, Meets with Business Owners and North Carolinians Impacted by Tropical Storm Chantal

Today Governor Josh Stein visited Chapel Hill to survey storm damage Tropical Storm Chantal caused and met with local officials, business owners, and North Carolinians who were affected by the storm. The Governor visited impacted businesses at Eastgate Crossing and apartments in Camelot Village.

“As recovery and cleanup efforts continue, I am grateful to the local and state emergency responders for their work to help keep people safe during the flashfloods and in the aftermath of Chantal,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Whether it’s business owners at Eastgate Crossing or residents in Camelot Village, people are working hard to get back on their feet. We must do everything we can to support them and facilitate long-term recovery. And our hearts go out to the families who lost loved ones.”

Tropical Storm Chantal hit central North Carolina on July 6, with some locations seeing as much as 9 to 12 inches of rain. The Haw River, the Eno River, and Jordan Lake, among others, experienced record or near-record water levels. Flooding impacted critical infrastructure and public and private property.

Since July 5, the State Emergency Response Team has been activated and engaged with local emergency managers and first responders, providing information, resources, and support. On July 16, Governor Stein declared a State of Emergency to facilitate state and federal recovery assistance.

The Division of Emergency Management is working with local officials to assess the scope of damage caused by Tropical Storm Chantal. As the full damage assessment is completed in concert with relevant federal partners, the declaration along with the assessment analysis will determine possible additional support that residents, businesses, and local governments may receive to accelerate the recovery process and support expenses incurred during the response phase of the disaster.