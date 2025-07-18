Judicial Council Approves Trial Court Funding Proposals

SAN FRANCISCO—The Judicial Council at its July 18 business meeting approved the allocation of funding to the courts provided in the fiscal year 2025-26 state budget, which includes money for court-appointed dependency counsel, continued implementation of the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act, and other costs associated with trial court operations.

“I want to express my appreciation for the commitment of Governor Newsom and the Legislature for maintaining critical judicial branch programs and services we need,” said Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero. “This includes support for language access, treatment court programs, court-appointed counsel, and court facility improvements to ensure our courthouses are safe and secure.”

In addition, the council approved 16 budget change proposals to the California Department of Finance for consideration in the fiscal year 2026-27 budget, which include increased funding for costs associated with the Racial Justice Act, judicial security, language access, new courthouse construction and maintenance, and other judicial branch priorities. The proposals included an additional one raised during the meeting, but that wasn’t contained in the original council report. That added proposal seeks funding for an updated workload study of court-appointed counsel that represent children and parents in juvenile dependency proceedings.

Judge Ann Moorman, chair of the council’s Budget Committee, presented the additional proposal, saying it will help determine updated caseload standards and the level of funding needed to support the court-appointed counsel program. “I believe this proposal aligns with our shared commitment to provide vital services to these children and families and ensure a strong court-appointed juvenile dependency system in California.”

Finally, the council updated its policy by which funding is allocated to the trial courts so it equitably accounts for potential changes to the judicial branch budget, such as budget reductions and restorations.

Funding to Continue Upgrading Court Technology

The council allocated grant funding to specifically help courts expand their use of technology. The funding will support projects related to cyber/information security, remote proceedings, data analytics, AI, and modernizing court technology infrastructure.

The council also heard about success stories from courts that have received previous grant funding for technology projects. Court leaders described projects that converted paper documents to electronic court records, increased access to digital evidence for judges and litigants, and ensured disaster recovery during unexpected server outages.

“The technology modernization funding allows each court to identify particular needs of their communities,” said Judge Kyle Brodie, chair of the council’s Technology Committee. “When awarding the program funding, we emphasize the need to use technology to improve access to our courts.”

Other Items on Council Meeting Agenda:

New Guidance for Courts That Use Generative Artificial Intelligence Tools: The council approved proposals that address local court policies on the use of generative artificial intelligence for court-related work by judicial officers or court staff. The proposed new rule and standard focus on accuracy, supervision, and transparency when judicial officers or staff are using generative AI tools. They also address privacy, bias, and security risks posed by these tools. Courts that do not prohibit the use of generative AI would be required to adopt a use policy by December 15.

Court Interpreter Use Study: The council received the latest Language Need and Interpreter Use Study, which details interpreter usage in trials courts for fiscal years 2020-21 through 2023-24 and predicts future language need. California courts recorded more than 2.5 million interpretations during the study period, which included remote and telephonic interpretations. Courts continue to prioritize funding for interpreter services, recruitment efforts, and remote services to help serve the approximately 6.4 million limited-English-proficient individuals in the state.

Updated Plan for Court Construction: The council approved the Judicial Branch Five-Year Infrastructure Plan and nine capital-outlay budget change proposals for fiscal year 2026–27. The plan represents the funding needs for new courthouse construction, as well as renovations and additions to existing facilities.

Grants to Improve Jury Service: The council allocated grant funding to courts to improve the management of jury service. Funding priorities include self-check-in kiosks, electronic charging stations, and interactive voice and web services.

Grants to Expand Language Access: The council allocated grant funding to expand language access for court users. Funding priorities include multilingual signage, audio/visual systems, kiosks, and websites.

The complete meeting agenda and council reports are posted to the California Courts Meeting Information Center—an archived webcast of today’s meeting will be posted to the center as soon as it is available.