QMetrics Powers the Launch of NCQA’s 10th Cohort in Groundbreaking Data Aggregator Validation Program

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QMetrics is proud to continue its pivotal role as the official Validator for the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) 10th Cohort of the Data Aggregator Validation program, marking a major milestone in the initiative’s rapid growth and national impact.Since the program’s launch in Summer 2021, 46 organizations across 21 states have completed the validation process—culminating in 114 validations and advancing the use of high-quality clinical data for healthcare quality reporting. Now, Cohort 10 welcomes a diverse mix of new and returning participants from across the country, each aiming to achieve validated status and contribute data as standard supplemental data for HEDISreporting.“Reaching our tenth cohort is a significant achievement,” said Taylor Musser, NCQA Director of Measure and Data Operations. “The program’s maturation and growth reflect the industry’s rising demand for trust in clinical data and confidence in its integrity as it is used.”The Data Aggregator Validation program is a strategic collaboration between NCQA and QMetrics designed to streamline quality reporting and reduce administrative burdens for providers. By validating clinical data from aggregators and electronic health records (EHRs), the program promotes interoperability and accurate, real-time data exchange. The introduction of FHIR standards and a new Provider Portal in earlier cohorts reflects this commitment to continuous improvement.QMetrics: A Trusted Partner Since InceptionAs the only validator since the program's inception, QMetrics has been instrumental in shaping the program’s rigorous standards, including its Primary Source Verification (PSV) methodology, which evaluates clinical data sources used in downstream reporting.“To date, QMetrics has validated 56,833 individual data sources, impacting millions of lives,” said Suzan Mora Dalen, QMetrics CEO and Founder. “With each cohort, we see a surge in interest. Organizations clearly recognize the profound value of data quality—not just for compliance, but for driving better health outcomes.”Organizations that achieve validation benefit not only from enhanced HEDISreporting capabilities but also from improved internal processes. Many participants cite the program as a catalyst for cultural change, helping teams focus more deeply on data accuracy and quality.Looking Ahead: Cohort 10 Align with HEDISMeasurement Year 2025Cohort 10 officially kicks off on July 21, 2025, aligning with the HEDISsupplemental data submission timeline for Measurement Year 2025. To maintain the highest standards of integrity and reliability, all validated organizations are required to undergo periodic re-validation.The Data Aggregator Validation Program remains the first national effort to validate clinical data streams shared across EHRs, aggregators, and third-party recipients such as health plans—setting a new standard in healthcare data trustworthiness.For more information about the Data Aggregator Validation Program or to apply, please contact NCQA directly.HEDISis a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).About QMetricsQMetrics is an audit and consultancy firm founded in 2006 by Suzan Mora Dalen, MPA, and is co-led with Chief Health Economist Jim Dalen, MA. The organization brings extensive experience in health care and focuses on consulting in the areas of Data Aggregator Validation & Audits, Timely Access Surveys, Value-Based Reporting and Quality Measurement, Advanced Data Analytics, and Health Equity Accreditation. More information can be obtained at www.qmetrics.us or by emailing info@qmetrics.us.

