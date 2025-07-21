56 Executive Search Launches with a Focus on Elite, Human-Centered Executive Recruitment

Boutique executive search firm launches with a mission to deliver trusted, high-touch VP, Director, and C-suite placements across industries.

At 56 Executive Search, we prioritize discretion, precision, and long-term fit. Our process is designed to elevate both the company and the candidate.” — Dona, Director of Search Operations at 56 Executive Search

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 56 Executive Search , a boutique executive search firm specializing in VP, Director, and C-suite placements, officially announces its launch. Founded by seasoned industry professionals James and Dona, the firm is built on the principle that trust is our signature placement.With a discreet, high-touch approach, 56 Executive Search partners with organizations across industries to source and place transformative leadership talent. From rapidly scaling startups to established enterprises, the firm delivers tailored, retained search services for critical leadership roles, ensuring each placement drives impact and aligns with long-term organizational goals.“We launched 56 Executive Search to fill a void in the market, executive recruitment that blends elite access with a human touch,” said James, Managing Partner. “This isn’t transactional recruiting. It’s trusted advisory built on genuine relationships.”Leveraging deep industry insight, hands-on experience, and an expansive leadership network, the firm offers confidential search services, strategic market mapping, and in-depth candidate evaluation processes designed to reduce risk and elevate hiring outcomes.56 Executive Search is currently accepting a limited number of new client engagements for Q3 and Q4 2025. The firm’s selective approach ensures focus, discretion, and measurable results that matter.For more information, visit www.56ExecutiveSearch.com or contact:JamesManaging Partnerjames@56executivesearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.