Comer Statement on Annie Tomasini Pleading the Fifth

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued the following statement after Annie Tomasini, former Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations, pleaded the Fifth Amendment at her deposition:

“Today, the third witness in our investigation into the cover-up of President Biden’s cognitive decline and unauthorized executive actions pleaded the Fifth Amendment. There is now a pattern of key Biden confidants seeking to shield themselves from criminal liability for this potential conspiracy.

“During her deposition today, Ms. Tomasini pleaded the Fifth when asked if Joe Biden, a member of his family, or anyone at the White House instructed her to lie regarding his health at any time. She also pleaded the Fifth when asked if she ever advised President Biden on the handling of classified documents found in his garage, if President Biden or anyone in the White House instructed her to conceal or destroy classified material found at President Biden’s home or office, and if she ever conspired with anyone in the White House to hide information regarding the Biden family’s ‘business’ dealings.

“It’s unbelievable that Ms. Tomasini and others refuse to answer basic questions about President Biden’s fitness to serve. It’s apparent they would rather hide key information to protect themselves and Joe Biden than be truthful with the American people about this historic scandal. There needs to be transparency and accountability, and we will continue to pursue the truth and examine options to get the answers we need.”

Background: Last year, reports revealed that senior aides Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams created “a protective bubble” around President Biden to shield the truth. When subpoenaed, the Biden White House blocked their testimony. The Committee also sought information from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s personal physician and a Biden family “business” associate. The Biden White House also blocked him from testifying. This month, Dr. O’Connor and Mr. Bernal pleaded the Fifth when asked about the cover-up of President Biden’s health.

As part of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, the investigation revealed that Annie Tomasini went to the Penn Biden Center – much earlier than the timeline released by the Biden White House – to take inventory of President Biden’s documents and materials.