‘Bring Back The Kern’ lawsuit heads to California Supreme Court

The California Supreme Court announced Wednesday it will grant a review of the 5th District Court of Appeals decision that overturned a Kern County judge’s previous ruling that said water needs to be kept in the Kern River at fish-friendly levels.

