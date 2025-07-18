‘Bring Back The Kern’ lawsuit heads to California Supreme Court

The California Supreme Court announced Wednesday it will grant a review of the 5th District Court of Appeals decision that overturned a Kern County judge’s previous ruling that said water needs to be kept in the Kern River at fish-friendly levels.

