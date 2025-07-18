Sobriety Checkpoint / Grand Isle County
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A2005024
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christian Hunt
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 23rd-July30th, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle County
VIOLATION: Sobriety Check Point
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
From July 23rd to July 30th, 2025, the Vermont State Police in partnership with the Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department and the Department of Motor Vehicles will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoints throughout Grand Isle County. Please remember to use a designated driver.
Sgt. Christian Hunt & K9 Loki
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Fax: (802) 527-1150
Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov
