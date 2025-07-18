Submit Release
Sobriety Checkpoint / Grand Isle County

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25A2005024

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christian Hunt                            

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: July 23rd-July30th, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle County

VIOLATION: Sobriety Check Point

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

From July 23rd to July 30th, 2025, the Vermont State Police in partnership with the Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department and the Department of Motor Vehicles will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoints throughout Grand Isle County.  Please remember to use a designated driver. 

 

 

 

 

Sgt. Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

