Sobriety Checkpoint / Grand Isle County

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#:25A2005024 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christian Hunt STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: July 23rd-July30th, 2025 INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle County VIOLATION: Sobriety Check Point SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: From July 23rd to July 30th, 2025, the Vermont State Police in partnership with the Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department and the Department of Motor Vehicles will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoints throughout Grand Isle County. Please remember to use a designated driver. Sgt. Christian Hunt & K9 Loki Vermont State Police 140 Fisher Pond Road St. Albans, VT 05478 Phone: (802) 524-5993 Fax: (802) 527-1150 Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

