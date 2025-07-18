Ryan Sheridan Launches Campaign for Congress in Missouri’s 2nd District

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryan Sheridan, a Missouri native, nurse practitioner, small business owner, and self-described Missouri First conservative, officially launched his campaign to represent Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District on July 15, 2025. He will appear on the ballot in the Republican Primary scheduled for August 2026, challenging incumbent Rep. Ann Wagner.Sheridan, who founded and operates a mental health practice in Missouri, cites his background in healthcare and business as the foundation for his run for office.“Washington is crazy — luckily, I know how to deal with crazy,” said Sheridan, referencing his experience working in mental health care and supporting patients through personal crises.Missouri State Representative Bryant Wolfin, of the 145th District, offered his endorsement of Sheridan’s campaign. “Ryan Sheridan is a strong Missouri First voice, a fighter to Make America Healthy Again, and he's just what we need right now in Washington,” said Wolfin. “It’s time to end rubber-stamp members of Congress who say one thing but do another and accept Wall Street and Big Pharma money. We need leaders like Ryan if we're going to fix the mess in Washington.”“I’m not a politician,” Sheridan continued. “I’m a nurse practitioner, a small business owner, and I’ve fought to lift people out of the darkest moments of their lives. I’ve served at the VA during COVID, built a business with my own hands, and fought for patients when the system failed them. Missouri needs somebody who can deal with crazy in Washington — and does what they say they’re going to do. I’m ready to fight for Missouri values in Washington.”According to Ryan Sheridan’s website, his campaign is centered on four pillars:● Fiscal Discipline — Balance the budget and cut wasteful DC spending.● Missouri-First Leadership — Promote conservative values and state-focused priorities, putting Missouri ahead of personal interests.● Term Limits — Commit to term limits and follow through on that pledge.● Make America Healthy Again — Address mental health, drug addiction, and the epidemic of poor healthcare availability for Americans.“This campaign isn’t about me—it’s about restoring sanity, discipline, and accountability to Washington,” Sheridan said. “I’m ready to fight for Missouri values, stand up to the political class, and do the job with integrity—and then pass the torch.”To learn more about Ryan Sheridan, visit: www.SheridanForMO.com ###

