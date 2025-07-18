Mexico Welcomes 39.4 million International Visitors from January to May 2025, Up 14.2% from 2024.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico’s tourism is blazing forward, and breaking records in its wake. The country received 39.4 million international visitors from January through May 2025, an impressive 14.2% increase compared with the same period last year, Secretary of Tourism Josefina Rodríguez Zamora announced Tuesday.The month of May alone saw 7.9 million international arrivals, up 18% compared to May 2024.Of those, 3.75 million were overnight tourists and 4.19 million were day visitors. Foreign currency income from international visitors in May increased by 6.3% compared to the same month last year.The United States remains Mexico’s strongest tourism market, accounting for 63% of all visitors. Between January and March 2025, the number of U.S. tourists rose 5%over the same period in 2024. Canadian tourism also surged, with a 13% increase year-over-year and representing nearly 20% of total international visitors.“Mexico continues to solidify its position as one of the most attractive and dynamic destinations in the world,” Rodríguez Zamora said. “Tourism is a window to discover not only our gastronomy, culture, and natural beauty, but also the warmth, diversity, creativity, and pride of our people.”From January to May, a total of 19.4 million international tourists arrived — a 6.8% increase over 2024 and 6.6% more than during the same period in 2019. These travelers contributed $14,624 million usd in foreign currency revenue, up 5.2% from last year and a significant 44.4% above 2019 levels.Air arrivals saw particularly strong performance, with 10.2 million inbound tourists arriving by plane in the first five months of 2025. These travelers spent an average of $1,300.50 usd per person, 6.8% higher than in 2024 and 24.7% more than in 2019.Cruise tourism also posted gains, with five million passengers docking at Mexican ports between January and May, a 10% rise over 2024 and nearly 20% over 2019. Revenue from cruise passengers rose by 12% compared to last year and was 48.4% higher than pre-pandemic levels.Looking ahead, Mexico’s connectivity to its top market remains strong. In July 2025 alone, scheduled air capacity between Mexico and the United States reached 4.6 million seats, a 5.5% increase over July 2024.

