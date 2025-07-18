Langer Law Group PLLC Offers Unique Multi-Disciplinary Legal Services with Medical and Business Expertise

Langer Law Group PLLC

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Langer Law Group PLLC, a closely-held family law firm, provides specialized legal services enhanced by the rare combination of medical, business, and legal expertise. The firm's principal attorney holds an M.D., MBA, and J.D., positioning the practice among only a handful of law firms nationwide with this distinctive multi-disciplinary background.

The firm focuses on four primary practice areas: Healthcare Law, Bar Applicant Representation, Fractional In-House Counsel, and Business Law. This unique educational foundation enables Langer Law Group to address client needs beyond traditional legal matters, offering comprehensive business advisory services alongside legal counsel.

As a family-operated practice, Langer Law Group selectively accepts projects to ensure personalized attention and optimal alignment with client objectives. The firm's approach emphasizes one-on-one client experiences and tailored solutions designed to meet specific business and legal goals.

The combination of medical, business, and legal degrees, along with extensive professional experience, allows the firm to provide integrated counsel that addresses both legal requirements and broader business considerations. This multi-faceted expertise particularly benefits clients in healthcare-related matters and complex business transactions requiring nuanced understanding across disciplines.

The firm's specialized legal services include comprehensive healthcare law guidance, professional licensing and bar admission representation, outsourced general counsel services for businesses, and full-spectrum business law support.

