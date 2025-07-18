'The Enemies Theory' book by Miguel A. Reyes-Mariano has been published

Miguel A. Reyes-Mariano

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A seasoned scholar combines a background in combat and social work to develop a new personal growth framework. A decorated military veteran and social worker who survived mortar attacks in Baghdad and has spent twenty years helping vulnerable populations has published a new book exploring barriers to personal development, drawing from experiences across five continents and seven major cities.

Miguel A. Reyes-Mariano brings a distinctive combination of credentials to his work on personal growth theory. His 22-year military career included four years of active duty, such as a deployment to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he survived a mortar attack involving twelve explosives while returning to Camp Slayer from the airport. During that deployment, he served as Assistant and Acting Comptroller of the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, also showcasing excellent marksmanship skills by neutralizing targets at 500 meters in three seconds.

His academic background, supported by practical experience, includes advanced degrees in multiple fields. Reyes-Mariano holds a PhD (ABD) in Spanish from SUNY at the University at Buffalo, a Master of Public Administration from SUNY at Buffalo State University, as well as degrees in finance from Mexico's National Autonomous University, in business and economics from SUNY Empire State University, and in education from universities in the Dominican Republic.

His social services career, which has spanned over 20 years and extends through 2025, involves working with children and families affected by violence, poverty, addiction, and inequality. During his time at the Erie County Department of Social Services, he also completed a Lean Six Sigma study at the Daycare Unit and personally recovered two million dollars from overgrants. This work earned him the Outstanding Staff Recognition Award in 2014.

The multilingual scholar fluently speaks English, Spanish, and Portuguese, with working knowledge of French and Italian. This language proficiency has supported extensive international travel, covering over 200 cities across 37 countries on five continents. Additionally, his residential experience includes seven major cities known for complex socio-political climates: New York City, Chicago, Mexico City, Naples, San Juan, Santo Domingo, and Campo Grande, Brazil.

These urban experiences provided firsthand insight into institutional challenges and community resilience. Plus, Reyes-Mariano survived two robbery attempts, one near Mexico City's UNAM campus and another close to his cellphone store in the Bronx. These events, along with his military and social work background, shape his understanding of human behavior under stress.

His extensive professional portfolio also includes an award from the New York State Naval Militia for Conspicuous Service in Humanitarian Activities. This honor was awarded in recognition of his key role in helping remove 30,000 tons of snow and deploying 5,000 sandbags during Buffalo's response to the November 2014 snowstorm.

Reyes-Mariano's educational career spans over 20 years, during which he has taught students from pre-kindergarten through graduate levels across the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and the United States. His classroom experience includes work at Attica Correctional Facility and various universities in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and the United States, showcasing his ability to adapt to different learning environments.

His creative-writing career started early with a three-act theater script called "In Duarte's Homeland" when he was twelve. By sixteen, he finished "The Bus Back Home," a short story about high school students navigating public transportation in the Dominican Republic. His published works include several academic contributions at different universities, multiple short stories on various platforms, the book "Stress in the US Military Reserve" (2015), and "My Buddy Bali" (2024), which recounts losing his beloved furry companion, who was hit by a speeding driver entering the driveway to a horse barn in Newstead, New York.

The interdisciplinary background that combines military service, social work, education, and extensive travel provides a unique perspective on human development challenges. His professional credentials include a Certification in Human Resources, Development of Psychopathologies, Conflict Resolution, and Social Work Common Core Training, along with numerous social service training sessions, all of which have enhanced his analytical and therapeutic skills for resolving personal conflicts.

Reyes-Mariano's latest book, "The Enemies Theory: Who's the Obstacle to Your Personal Growth?" combines insights from his diverse experiences into a framework for understanding barriers to development. The book draws from his encounters with trauma, conflict resolution, cross-cultural dynamics, and institutional systems across various countries and settings.

His approach to personal growth theory integrates ideas from neuroplasticity, emotional regulation, conflict resolution, and mindfulness, all while maintaining what he calls a cross-cultural perspective on these subjects. The framework is rooted in practical experience rather than solely academic study.

The military veteran's philosophy emphasizes that personal growth involves awareness, responsibility, and development rather than the pursuit of perfection. His diverse background offers a strong foundation for understanding how individuals face challenges across different cultural, institutional, and personal contexts.

Throughout his various roles as an educator, social worker, and in different military capacities, as well as his scholarly activities, Reyes-Mariano has concentrated on understanding human resilience and adaptation. His current work aims to translate these observations into practical frameworks for individuals seeking to overcome obstacles to their own growth.

The combination of combat experience, social services work, international exposure, and academic training enables Reyes-Mariano to provide insights on personal growth that draw from both theoretical knowledge and practical application across different environments and population groups.

