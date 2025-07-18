Submit Release
Prime Minister Carney announces the appointment of the Government Representative in the Senate

CANADA, July 18 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of Pierre Moreau as Government Representative in the Senate.

Senator Moreau holds four decades of legal and political experience, including as a senator, lawyer, and member of the Québec National Assembly. In the Québec Cabinet, he held critical roles such as Minister responsible for Canadian Intergovernmental Affairs and the Canadian Francophonie, Minister of Transport, Minister of Municipal Affairs, President of the Treasury Board, and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

Senator Moreau’s expertise and experience will advance the government’s legislative agenda to bring down costs, keep communities safe, and build one strong Canadian economy.

The Prime Minister thanks Senator Marc Gold for his many years of service as the Government Representative in the Senate and wishes him well on his retirement.

