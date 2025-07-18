Jacob I. Wickliffe Announces Candidacy for Circuit Court Judge in Pulaski and Perry Counties

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Jacob I. Wickliffe has officially announced his candidacy for Circuit Court Judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Third Division, serving Pulaski and Perry counties. The seat is currently held by the Honorable Cathleen “Cathi” Compton, who will not be running for reelection. The election is scheduled for March 3, 2026, and the elected judge will take the bench in January 2027.Jacob is an attorney at Dodds, Kidd & Ryan, where his practice focuses on family law, including high-conflict divorces, custody cases, guardianships, and probate matters. He also serves as an Attorney Ad Litem, representing the best interests of children in domestic and probate cases across Arkansas, and has been named “Best Family Lawyer” by AY Magazine for three consecutive years (2023–2025). His career is defined by his dedication to protecting what matters most in people’s lives, which is something he brings into every courtroom and client relationship.“I tell my clients that I understand that the subject matters of their cases are the most important things in their lives and that I’m going to help protect them. As a judge, I will carry this same sentiment with me to the bench,” said Wickliffe.Jacob’s legal foundation was shaped by his time as a law clerk for Circuit Court Judge W. Michael Reif, a respected family law judge in Pulaski County. “Clerking for Judge Reif taught me what it means to be a fair and impartial judge dedicated to the rule of law,” said Wickliffe. “That experience instilled in me a passion for family law and a deep understanding of the courtroom.”A proud graduate of Little Rock Catholic High School, the University of Central Arkansas (B.A. in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management), and the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, Jacob distinguished himself academically and professionally. At Bowen, he served as Managing Editor of the Law Review, where his article was later published. Post-law school, Jacob has continued to give back as a Young Alumni Board member and as an instructor in the law school’s PASS Program, helping graduates prepare for the bar examination.Born and raised in North Little Rock, Jacob is deeply rooted in his community. He currently resides there with his wife, Courtney, their six-month-old son, Nash, and their dog, Bentley. His twin brother, Jarod Wickliffe, also lives in North Little Rock with his wife and newborn son, deepening the family’s lifelong roots in the community.Jacob is known as a thoughtful listener, an effective trial lawyer, and a trusted advocate. His unique background, starting behind the bench as a clerk, then practicing in front of it, gives him the well-rounded experience needed to serve as a fair, knowledgeable, and compassionate judge.“I’m committed to protecting the most important things in people’s lives while upholding the rule of law. This will be the bedrock of my judgeship. I will be a judge who listens, who serves, and who never forgets the weight of the decisions made from the bench,” said Wickliffe.Jacob I. Wickliffe invites the people of Pulaski and Perry counties to join him on this journey. With a heart for service and a passion for upholding the rule of law, he is ready to lead.

