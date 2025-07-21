Argent LNG Selects GIS Engineering to Lead 'Below-the-Bolts' FEED & Site Development for Flagship Port Fourchon Terminal

Argent LNG GTT Tanks 2 Argent GTT Ships Entering Port Fourchon Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG

GIS longstanding collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, track record in civil, structural, & marine engineering make them the ideal partner to lead our ‘below-the-bolts’ scope” — Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major step toward launching its next-generation LNG export terminal, Argent LNG has selected GIS Engineering as its “below-the-bolts” engineering partner, tasking the Louisiana-based firm with spearheading Front-End Engineering Design (FEED), site preparation, and regulatory development for the company’s flagship project at Port Fourchon.The selection marks a significant milestone in Argent LNG’s progression toward entering the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing process. GIS Engineering will deliver the vital civil, marine, environmental, and regulatory groundwork required to support the full permitting and construction phases of this transformative energy infrastructure project.“GIS has helped shape the future of Port Fourchon for over three decades,” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “Their technical depth, understanding of the terrain and coastal systems, and strong relationships with regulators make them the ideal partner to deliver the groundwork for our project. With GIS leading FEED on the below-the-bolts scope, we move forward with confidence, precision, and local insight.”A Homegrown Partner with Proven ResultsHeadquartered in Galliano, Louisiana, GIS Engineering has long been a leader in coastal engineering, infrastructure planning, and environmental services throughout the Gulf Coast. With a 30-year track record working alongside the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and top dredging contractors, GIS has helped deliver nearly every major infrastructure expansion at Port Fourchon.Now, GIS will bring its unmatched local expertise to lead the FEED phase for Argent LNG’s below-the-bolts scope, including:Civil and marine infrastructure designGeotechnical analysis and hydrodynamic modelingNEPA and FERC environmental permitting and complianceDredging coordination and coastal resilience planningState and federal agency engagement“We’re proud to align with the Argent team in offering our planning, environmental, and design expertise to deliver critical LNG and energy infrastructure to Port Fourchon,” said Mark Pregeant II, CEO of GIS Engineering. “A project of this magnitude offers an incredible opportunity for our employees while providing a generational boost to our local economy. These efforts not only strengthen our energy landscape but reflect GIS’ legacy and commitment to safety, innovation, and long-term value for our clients and community.”Laying the Foundation for the Future of U.S. LNGThe “below-the-bolts” FEED and site development led by GIS will underpin Argent’s innovative modular LNG terminal, designed to deliver up to 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of lower-carbon LNG by 2030. GIS’s foundational work will integrate seamlessly with Argent’s “above-the-bolts” technology stack, which includes industry-leading systems from Baker Hughes, Honeywell UOP, ABB, and GTT.As Argent LNG accelerates its development roadmap, it is assembling a best-in-class Gulf Coast execution team that balances global innovation with deep regional expertise. The partnership with GIS demonstrates Argent’s commitment to de-risking early-stage development, streamlining regulatory approvals, and ensuring long-term economic and environmental value for Louisiana and beyond.About GIS EngineeringSince its inception in 2016, GIS Engineering, LLC, a subsidiary of GIS Holdings, LLC, has been dedicated to delivering high-quality, responsive engineering, surveying, and construction management services. With over 300 employees, the firm supports projects in the Energy, Industrial, Power, and Public Works sectors and is recognized for its safety-first culture, client-centered values, and multidisciplinary technical excellence. Learn more at: https://www.gisy.com/affiliated-companies About Argent LNGArgent LNG is an independent U.S. LNG developer building a next-generation modular export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Through Gulf Coast partnerships and a commitment to cleaner, more accessible energy, Argent aims to deliver up to 25 MTPA of LNG to allies and high-growth markets by 2030. Learn more at: www.argentlng.com

Argent LNG, Built Faster. Delivered Smarter. Sustaining Energy Tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.