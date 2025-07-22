Sip Into the Weekend: Free Tastings and Summer-Only Offers Along the Wine Road

Savor the summer and sip your way through unforgettable long weekends in Sonoma County

We’re excited to partner with local wineries, restaurants, and inns to help travelers make the most of their summer weekends—and to showcase the incredible diversity of experiences our region offers.” — Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road

HEALDSBURG, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wine Road is pleased to announce Sip Into the Weekend, a limited-time summer promotion inviting visitors to enjoy complimentary wine tastings at more than 30 participating wineries across Northern Sonoma County. Running Thursdays and Fridays through August 29, the campaign also features special lodging and restaurant offers designed to create the ultimate long weekend escape.Whether planning a spontaneous getaway or a well-earned break, Sip Into the Weekend offers guests a compelling reason to arrive early, unwind, and experience the best of Sonoma County hospitality.“Free tastings are a perfect way to welcome both new and returning visitors to Wine Road,” said Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road. “We’re excited to partner with local wineries, restaurants, and inns to help travelers make the most of their summer weekends—and to showcase the incredible diversity of experiences our region offers.”Participating Wineries and OffersGuests can enjoy Thursday or Friday complimentary tastings at top destinations including Silver Oak Alexander Valley, Gary Farrell Winery, Pedroncelli Winery, and Raymond Burr Vineyards. From bold Cabernets to elegant Pinot Noirs, each participating winery offers a unique glimpse into Sonoma County’s world-class wine culture.In addition to tastings, Wine Road members are offering exclusive lodging and dining incentives to round out the experience. Highlights include:• Dry Creek Kitchen (Healdsburg): Sonoma Neighbor Menu on Thursdays – three courses for $55• Calderwood Inn (Healdsburg): 25% off a two-night stay• Hotel La Rose (Santa Rosa): Book two nights, receive the third night free (Sunday–Thursday)These offers provide a rare opportunity to savor both the flavors and the warmth of Sonoma County—at a value that makes extending the weekend a breeze.Plan Your VisitA full list of participating partners and offers is available at: https://www.wineroad.com/wineries/sipintotheweekend/ From world-renowned wine to charming inns and acclaimed restaurants, Sip Into the Weekend is designed to make Thursday and Friday feel like part of the weekend. Whether you're a casual taster or seasoned wine traveler, this promotion offers a memorable and affordable way to experience Sonoma County this summer.ABOUT WINE ROAD NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY:The Wine Road is a travel resource for those looking to visit the region, which is famous for its renowned wine producers and cuisine, scenic beauty, and wine country lifestyle. The association hosts three celebrated wine events throughout the year, “Winter WINEland” in January; “Barrel Tasting” in March; and “Wine and Food Affair” in November. Made up of 130 wineries and 30 lodgings throughout the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River valleys in Sonoma County, something is always going on along the Wine Road. To plan your next trip, please visit: www.wineroad.com . For additional information, or to request a free map, call 800.723.6336 or via e-mail at info@wineroad.com, or visit the Wine Road on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

Sip Into the Weekend

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.