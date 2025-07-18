Barrier-Breaking DJ Bijal Panwala Returns to Production with Emotional New Dubstep Track “Like Superman”

DJ Bijal’s “Like Superman” is an energetic and emotional ode to fathers, exploring the extraordinary role they play as heroes within their families.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneering South Asian DJ and entrepreneur DJ Bijal Panwala, one of the first South Asian DJs to break into mainstream commercial radio, makes a triumphant return to music production with his powerful new dubstep single, “Like Superman.” Renowned for trailblazing stints from AOL Radio through Sirius XM’s “Everywhere Radio,” and collaborations with artists like Sumeet and Deesha, Bijal once again pushes creative boundaries with his latest work.Drawing personal inspiration, DJ Bijal’s “Like Superman” is an energetic and emotional ode to fathers, exploring the extraordinary role they play as heroes within their families. The track marks his first major production release in several years, signaling a significant and much-anticipated comeback.“I’ve always believed music connects us to our own stories. 'Like Superman' is my way of celebrating fathers everywhere, including myself who strive to be heroes in their loved ones’ eyes,” says Bijal.This release is just the beginning of a new creative chapter for the multi-talented artist and entrepreneur, who also launched the innovative hotel brand, Hotel BPM. In addition to “Like Superman,” fans can look forward to two upcoming tracks:“You're The Cure”: A deeply personal track recounting Bijal’s car accident, his journey through physical therapy, and the resilience required to overcome adversity.“All For Nothing”: Exploring the themes of perseverance and the pain of unappreciated effort, this track gives voice to anyone who has ever poured their heart into something only to feel overlooked.From laying the groundwork as one of the first South Asian voices on global radio, to now sharing his own transformative life experiences through music, DJ Bijal continues to redefine boundaries and spotlight underrepresented stories in the industry.“Like Superman” is available on all major streaming platforms. For more information, music, and updates, visit https://www.bijalpanwala.com/ , or follow DJ Bijal on social media."Like Superman" is on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/7LwiTPH3HikydDZwvEuwb9?si=dV6q35NpQeiehFDaeF9izA&context=spotify%3Aplaylist%3A5GservBKm8THenKawPEUZP About DJ Bijal Panwala:Praised as one of the earliest South Asian DJs to break into mainstream radio, DJ Bijal boasts a career that spans radio shows on AOL Radio and Sirius XM, collaborations with renowned artists, notable mixtapes, and innovative ventures like Hotel BPM. With each new project, Bijal brings authenticity, energy, and boundary-pushing creativity to the world stage.For press inquiries, interviews, or review copies, check:Website: https://www.bijalpanwala.com/ Follow on all social media:@DjBijal

