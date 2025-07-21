Grease and Disney’s The Little Mermaid are Must-See Summer Stock Performances in Raleigh

Tickets are on sale for Off-Broadway shows, Grease, and Disney The Little Mermaid put on by Carolina Academy of Performing Arts Carolina Academy of Performing Arts proudly presents Grease, performed at Kenan Hall. Tickets on Sale now CAPA proudly presents Tea Under The Sea, with Ariel and Friends. Come meet Ariel, Prince Eric, Sabastian, Flouder & Scuttle Aug 9, 2025 10:30am-11:30am

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Academy of Performing Arts (CAPA) proudly announces its 2025 Summer Stock musical lineup featuring the beloved Broadway hit Grease and the magical underwater world of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Experience the award-winning talents of CAPA performers, ages 8 through young adult, live on stage at Kenan Hall, William Peace University, Raleigh, North Carolina, from July 31 through August 9.

CAPA’s upper-level students will take the stage in an electrifying, audition-only production of Grease. Directed by Melanie Prince, CAPA’s Artistic Director, this show delves into the vibrant 1950s world of Rydell High, where friendships, summer love, and rock ‘n’ roll take center stage. Featuring favorite numbers like “Greased Lightning,” “Summer Nights,” and “We Go Together,” this high-energy performance is sure to have audiences dancing in their seats.

This modern take on Grease, has a new interpretation of the ending to the story that will engage contemporary audiences. “If you come and see Grease, you’re in for a party. We’re putting our own spin on it. Sandy did not change to get the guy. Sandy showed up and told everyone in the world who she truly is,” says Prince.

Grease performance dates:

● Thursday, July 31 – 7 PM

● Friday, August 1 – 7 PM

● Saturday, August 2 – 2 PM & 7 PM

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a classic that’s sure to delight young kids, as well as adults. “The show is a fan favorite! At CAPA, we chose shows that offer numerous opportunities for roles, and our kids in the ensemble have a lot of time on stage. We have the right kids for the show, and this is the right show for our kids,” says Prince.

The cast, made up of both beginning performers ages eight and up, as well as professional-level college students, will bring to life the classic story of Ariel, Prince Eric, and the unforgettable sea creatures of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. This inclusive musical gives every participant a role and an opportunity to shine, making it a perfect introduction to theater. With iconic songs such as “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” and “Kiss the Girl,” families will be swept away by this heartwarming and visually vibrant production.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid performance dates:

● Thursday, August 7 – 7 PM

● Friday, August 8 – 7 PM

● Saturday, August 9 – 12 PM & 5 PM

Additionally, younger kids won’t want to miss “Tea Under the Sea with Ariel and Friends”—a charming, ticketed event taking place just before the matinee performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Tickets to the show are sold separately.

Tickets are now on sale for both shows online:

Carolina Academy of Performing Arts (CAPA) is a premier performing arts school based in Apex, North Carolina. CAPA’s Summer Stock program is the capstone experience of the year, where students apply their training in fully staged musical productions, directed by professionals.

