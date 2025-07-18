OSA Weekly Update - 7/18/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



The weekly Avoiding Pitfalls is the most popular section in our newsletter. Avoiding Pitfalls are short, educational pieces to address questions asked of the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) on topics affecting local governments and others subject to the OSA's oversight. As I travel, I hear how helpful people find these quick bites of good financial practice. If you haven’t checked out this section, or want to look back on previous entries, click here.

2. Meeting: Fire Relief Association Working Group

The first meeting of this year’s Fire Relief Association Working Group is scheduled for Monday, July 21, from 2 - 3:30 p.m., with options to attend in-person at our office in Saint Paul or remotely via Teams. Meetings also will be livestreamed with recordings and meeting materials available on the OSA website.

3. TIF: Annual Reporting Forms Due August 1

Authorities must submit 2024 TIF Annual Reporting Forms to the OSA using the State Auditor Form Entry System (SAFES) or before August 1, 2025. Instructions, sample forms, and videos on how to fill out and submit TIF reporting forms are available under the heading “Resources for Completing Forms” on the TIF Forms page.