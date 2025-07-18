CARAT, a New Artist on the Music Scene

Canto con todo lo que soy: con la voz, con el cuerpo y con la vida Estreno en españa Imagen oficial de CARAT. Diseño escénico con identidad propia

Alt-pop with soul: CARAT blends raw vocals, bilingual lyrics, and a voice that defies borders.

No busco gustar. Busco emocionar.” — carat

MADRID, SPAIN, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when music demands authenticity, emotion, and holistic talent, a new artist emerges who can move, inspire, and make the audience vibrate: CARAT . With a bilingual, elegant, and powerful stage presence, this Ukrainian singer is making her mark on the international scene from her residence in Valencia, Spain.Graduated from the National University of Culture and Arts of Kyiv, CARAT defines herself as a singer, actress, and dancer. Her multidisciplinary training is clearly reflected in every performance: authentic, expressive, and with strong visual and emotional impact. Her deep and versatile voice, combined with her stage mastery, turns each show into an unforgettable sensory experience.A versatile artist, CARAT has lent her voice to the soundtracks of various Ukrainian films and has participated in international productions such as Tim Burton’s film DUMBO (Disney UK), thereby consolidating her presence in the audiovisual world.Currently, CARAT has three original tracks marking the start of her repertoire:• “ Who Are We Here • “Latidos”• “ Bailando All three songs premiered on June 7, 2025, during her remarkable participation at MODAVISION, where CARAT surprised audiences with a vibrant and committed artistic proposal.One of the most emotional moments of the event was the performance of “Latidos,” where CARAT shared the stage with Sofiia Cherkashyna, a young Ukrainian woman with hearing impairment who expressed the song in sign language.“Fate did not give us hearing, but we listen and feel with our hearts. We live in silence—and since the beginning of the war, in silence and fear. This trip was like a breath of freedom, like the hand of a friend reaching through the storm.”— Sofiia CherkashynaThis collaboration not only deeply moved the audience but also represented a transformative opportunity for Sofiia, who experienced this moment as an expression of freedom, visibility, and hope.CARAT’s songs are already playing on digital platforms, events, and radio stations such as HKM Valencia, Punto del Plata FM, Radio Diversidad, and other international stations that champion new voices with their own identity.CARAT is now preparing to release her first professional music video, produced in collaboration with Sky Drone Creations, scheduled for premiere on September 29, 2025. This new production will bring a cinematic and emotional aesthetic that will further enrich her creative universe.Among her recent achievements are her performance alongside Mexican artist Fehr Rivas during his debut in Spain (September 2024) and her participation in MODAVISION Latin America on March 8, 2025, consolidating her international projection.Additionally, CARAT has been invited to perform at Milano Fashion Night, on September 27, 2025, one of Europe’s most prestigious fashion and art events.At the same time, she is preparing to participate in the national pre-selection for Eurovision, working on two new releases: “Like Romeo, Like Julieta” and “Dime que sí,” with which she continues building a solid, emotional, and globally ambitious career.“CARAT doesn’t just sing: she interprets, moves, and transforms every stage into a living spectacle.”Under the direction of Olga IF, a renowned producer with two Guinness World Records in the fashion world, CARAT develops her own style alongside the Dinammo Studios team, betting on an authentic, powerful sound with a personal stamp.With talent, vision, and social commitment, CARAT positions herself as one of the most promising emerging voices on the European artistic scene.For interviews, media inquiries, or bookings:Olga IF – Manager oficialolgaifproduction@gmail.com

