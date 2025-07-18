Sojourner Truth State Park Improvements Underway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking for the buildout of major elements of Sojourner Truth State Park in Ulster County, including a new swimming facility and bathhouse pavilion. Funded in part by the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, other highlights slated to be completed by summer of 2026 include a new park entrance, entry road, trails and restrooms for visitors, and staff maintenance and administrative buildings. Named in honor of the life and legacy of 19th century African American abolitionist and suffragist, Sojourner Truth, the new park reclaims more than 500 acres of Hudson River shoreline land shared by the City of Kingston and the Town of Ulster and advances New York State’s commitment to Bond Act investments in disadvantaged communities.

“A lack of access to safe and convenient swimming opportunities has denied far too many New Yorkers the chance to get off line and get outside by engaging with the water and learning foundational water safety skills,” Governor Hochul said. “The buildout at Sojourner Truth State Park is a step in the right direction to effect real change for Hudson Valley communities. This time next year, Ulster County residents and visitors will be welcomed to Lake Sophia to beat the heat and enjoy all that Sojourner Truth State Park has to offer, with more exciting park amenities continuing to be unveiled through 2027.”

On the western side of the park, spring-fed quarry lake waters will become a public swimming facility named in honor of Sojourner Truth’s daughter, Sophia — the first new swimming facility in the State Parks system in 20 years (previous was Sandy Island Beach in 2005). Aligning with Governor Hochul’s Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative that invests in expanding swimming access across the State, Lake Sophia will offer hundreds of swimmers the option to enjoy a more structured swimming experience within a 12,000-square-foot floating swim crib or in a more adventurous deep-swim area. The swim crib will provide a safe environment for those learning to swim or who would benefit from the comprehensive accessible design. An adjacent pavilion will include public restrooms and showers, a first aid station and lifeguard facilities.

Other park improvements that will be completed by summer 2026 include a new convenient park entrance directly off of Route 32 in Kingston that will lead visitors to upgraded roadways, parking lots, and sitewide trails in the park. Restoration of existing historic structures that illustrate the manufacturing history of the park grounds will also be completed within this timeframe.

Additional buildout throughout Sojourner Truth State Park completed by 2027 will include additional trails including a scenic overlook destination; a repurposed industrial site with public restrooms, designed to host outdoor community events; and installations to interpret the area’s Indigenous Lenape heritage, industrial history, geology and natural environment. The entire project was designed to minimize the footprint of the improvements, maximize accessibility, foster the re-establishment of native ecosystems in the post-industrial landscape, and improve recreational opportunities in disadvantaged communities.

The $75.6 million dollar project is largely supported by $68.1 million in funding from the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act at a location ideal for conservation, revitalization, and recreational public use. An additional $7.5 million in funding is supported by New York Works funding.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “State Parks is thrilled to be building our first new swimming facility in two decades, expanding access to outdoor recreation, and fostering lifelong community connections at Sojourner Truth State Park for a community that’s suffered significant disinvestment for too long. Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, the public-private partnership between State Parks and the Palisades Interstate Park Commission, with initial momentum from Scenic Hudson, is continuing to transform this former industrial site into a phenomenal regional landmark and tribute to the legacy of a revolutionary New Yorker.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “With Governor Hochul’s leadership, the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act continues to advance projects in disadvantaged communities that build healthier and more resilient communities and improve access to affordable outdoor recreation for all. The new swimming facility and upgrades to Sojourner Truth State Park will help Hudson Valley residents, particularly those in the city of Kingston, keep cool during extreme heat and connect to nature in this historically significant location. DEC is thrilled to join Governor Hochul in celebrating this major investment and getting more New Yorkers offline and outside.”

Palisades Interstate Park Commission Executive Director Joshua Laird said, “Sojourner Truth State Park will be our first state park serving the Kingston community and beyond. The site’s beautiful, rugged landscape also offers fantastic views of the Hudson River and reveals a compelling story of the area’s history, from its earliest native inhabitants to the emergence of Sojourner Truth as an activist for abolition and women’s rights, and the later industries that produced brick and stone for a growing region. PIPC is thrilled to be a part of improving this remarkable site with our partners at New York State Parks and offers its thanks to Governor Hochul for supporting the park and the development of our first new swimming facility in many years.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Every community deserves access to the outdoors, and having a free local spot to swim is an important public resource for staying healthy, cooling off in the summer, and enjoying a good quality of life. It’s incredibly special that the first new swimming facility in New York’s State Parks system in 20 years is being built right here in Ulster County, at Sojourner Truth State Park—a space that represents equity and access for everyone in our community. I’m thrilled to support this project and thank Governor Hochul, State Parks, and all involved for investing in Ulster County.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “These visionary recreational improvements to Sojourner Truth State Park, including the creation of a new natural swim area, will expand opportunities to connect with nature and beat the heat of a changing climate, especially for underserved communities in the City of Kingston and Town of Ulster. To be able to cool off and play safely in a stunning fresh-water quarry lake is truly a gift to our communities, and I thank Governor Hochul and the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historical Preservation for transformative investments that will benefit public health and community quality of life for generations to come.”

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “We are so fortunate to have the Sojourner Truth State Park right here in Kingston, which provides spectacular outdoor opportunities in our unique environment, and whose name honors one of our cherished local heroes. With these new amenities, we will truly have a world-class facility that will be a regional destination. I thank Governor Hochul for recognizing Kingston’s special natural resources and for championing this park, which will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Scenic Hudson President Ned Sullivan said, “Imagine the delight of dipping into the brisk water of a spring-fed quarry lake – surrounded by the natural beauty of upstate New York – for an inspiring swim on a hot summer day. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for spearheading the next phase of exciting improvements to Sojourner Truth State Park, continuing the transformation of a once-contaminated and abandoned industrial site into a vital resource and destination for the community and visitors. It's an honor to partner with State Parks and the Palisades Interstate Park Commission, and we pledge our continued support.”

The project builds on Governor Hochul's efforts to encourage affordable outdoor recreation. The Fiscal Year 2026 Budget includes $200 million for State Parks to invest in and aid the ongoing transformation of New York's flagship parks and support critical infrastructure projects throughout the park system. The Governor's new Unplug and Play initiative also earmarks $100 million for construction and renovation of community centers through the Build Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS), $67.5 million for the Places for Learning, Activity and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) initiative helping New York communities construct new playgrounds and renovate existing playgrounds; and an additional $90 million for the continuation of the NY SWIMS initiative.

NY SWIMS focuses on underserved communities and areas prone to extreme heat and reverses decades of disinvestment to ensure public parks offer new, state-of-the-art swimming facilities which can serve thousands of daily visitors. This project also advances the Bond Act’s goal of investing at least 35 percent of funding on disadvantaged communities (DACs) that shoulder a disproportionate burden of negative environmental outcomes such as pollution exposure and lack of access to open space.

Nearly 50,000 people in racially and ethnically diverse communities live within five miles of Sojourner Truth State Park. About half the site is in a Low to Moderate Income area as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and 17.9 percent of the people in the location’s zip code are below the census-defined poverty level. It’s the second park named after a trailblazing Black woman.

Sojourner Truth was born Isabella Baumfree (Bomefree), enslaved among Dutch people in Ulster County. A dynamic abolitionist, suffragist, and human rights advocate, she “walked away by day-light,” freeing herself from slavery one year before legal enslavement ended in New York. Her accomplishments and vital contributions to American history are recognized with the Ulster County park’s naming and the installation of a bronze statue at Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park, created by the sculptor Vinnie Bagwell. The elevation of her story is a key example of State Parks’ Our Whole History (OWH) initiative which seeks to reveal and share historically undertold stories of ordinary and extraordinary people across New York State.

After Governor Hochul announced the park name at a groundbreaking in 2022, Scenic Hudson, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the Palisades Interstate Park Commission partnered to build a waterfront trail and 2,000-square-foot shaded community pavilion at Sojourner Truth State Park that was unveiled in 2023. Newly planted native trees, shrubs and grasses enhance the site’s ongoing recovery from its historic past as a hub for brick and cement manufacturing and provide new habitat for wildlife. The waterfront area contains bilingual interpretive signs about the river and the site’s history, bike racks, and seasonal toilet facilities.

A paved, ADA-compliant River Pavilion Trail leads from the Hudson River Brickyard Trail/Empire State Trail to the waterfront, near the park’s northern entry. The trail features a small overlook area where visitors can rest while enjoying expansive views, including the Kingston-Rhinecliff bridge to the north. Another connector trail, longer and unpaved, leads to the Steep Rocks overlook and is currently being used by locals and visitors alike.

The park’s new amenities were designed by Field Operations, LLC. The Construction Manager is Hudson Meridian Construction Group, LLC and General Contractors for the buildout include Buildings: Andron Construction Corporation, Site & Civil: A. Colarusso & Son, Inc., J&J Sass Electric, Inc., S&O Construction Services, Inc., all of whom were selected through a competitive bidding process.

