PKSD’s 2nd Annual Backpack Giveaway Coming to Rocketship Southside Community Prep on July 27

The Back to School Jam returns with free backpacks, school supplies and fun giveaways for local Milwaukee families

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PKSD is holding its 2nd Annual Backpack Giveaway at Rocketship Southside Community Prep in Milwaukee. The event, titled Back to School Jam 2025, happens on July 27 from 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

PKSD will be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and resources for families in need. PKSD will also have a booth, handing out chip clips, crayons, PKSD T-shirts, snacks and water bottles to local families.

By participating in events like the Back to School Jam, PKSD continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting education and strengthening its connection with the local community. The firm wants families to know they’re here to support them.

PKSD has been representing injured victims for more than 25 years, recovering more than $500 million on their behalf. The firm focuses on cases involving serious injuries, car accidents, nursing home neglect, medical malpractice and wrongful death. PKSD serves clients throughout Wisconsin, offering dedicated legal representation and comprehensive support at every stage of the process.

