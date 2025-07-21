Triclinic Labs Appoints Joanna Bis, Ph.D., as Business Development Manager

Triclinic Labs - The industry’s choice for comprehensive materials analysis and solid-state chemical development

Triclinic Labs Has Appointed Joanna Bis, Ph.D., as its Business Development Manager to support its mission of accelerating pharmaceutical innovation.

"Joanna brings the technical expertise and strategic vision our clients need to advance complex assets. She bridges science and strategy, and we’re thrilled to have her on the team." ” — Shawn Comella, CEO of Triclinic Labs

LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triclinic Labs, a global leader in solid-state chemistry and pharmaceutical development services, proudly announces the appointment of Joanna Bis, Ph.D., as Business Development Manager. Dr. Bis brings over two decades of scientific and operational leadership in the pharmaceutical industry, with a deep background in solid-form screening, crystallization process development, and client-focused R&D solutions.Joanna has held senior technical and leadership roles at Alcami, Catalent, and GlaxoSmithKline, where she built and managed solid-state characterization labs, directed multi-million-dollar project portfolios, and led integrated technical-business strategies. Her rare blend of scientific depth and business acumen positions her uniquely to support Triclinic’s mission of accelerating pharmaceutical innovation and protecting clients’ intellectual property.“Joanna’s combination of technical credibility and strategic insight is exactly what our clients need to move complex assets forward,” said Shawn Comella, CEO of Triclinic Labs. “She understands the science, sees the long-term objectives, and can speak the language of both development scientists and executive stakeholders. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team.”Joanna has been a vocal advocate for client partnership, scientific rigor, and operational excellence throughout her career. She has led initiatives integrating solid-state services with manufacturing operations, secured high-throughput instrumentation through capital campaigns, and represented technical capabilities at global conferences and trade shows.“I’ve long admired Triclinic Labs for its scientific excellence and client-centered approach,” said Joanna Bis. “This is an incredible opportunity to help more innovators unlock the full potential of their solid-state programs. I’m excited to bridge science and strategy to bring even more value to our partners.”Joanna holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of South Florida and a Master’s in Analytical Chemistry from Jagiellonian University in Poland. She is an active American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists member and has contributed to numerous publications and industry discussions on solid-form development.This strategic hire strengthens Triclinic’s continued expansion as the go-to contract physical and analytical chemistry laboratory for solid-state development, intellectual property protection, and materials characterization.Contact:Director of Marketing and Client RelationsTriclinic Labs, LLCrfi@tricliniclabs.com | +1 765-588-5624tricliniclabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.