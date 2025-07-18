New Margraff Trail System in Western Maryland Offers Easy, Intermediate, Advanced and Adaptive Options for Hikers and Bikers

July 18, 2025

Officials celebrated the opening of a new mountain bike trail system in Western Maryland on July 18.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Sec. Josh Kurtz cut the ribbon on the newly expanded 10-mile trail system on Friday

Maryland is celebrating the creation of four brand-new mountain bike trails in Savage River State Forest, including the first adaptive mountain bike trail on state forestlands.

Tucked in the mountains of Western Maryland near Accident in Garrett County, the Margraff Plantation Trail System offers six miles of newly-constructed trails – a 1.4-mile beginner trail, a 1.4-mile intermediate trail, a 1.2-mile advanced trail and a 2-mile intermediate-level adaptive trail.

The interconnected trail system gives both riders and hikers the chance to try out varied terrain and progress in skills and challenges, depending on how they feel. Trail users will enjoy traversing through diverse habitats, including pine and deciduous forests, as well as mountain laurel and meadow landscapes.

The design and installation of the trails were a collaboration of many partners. The MD Forest Service, Office of Outdoor Recreation, the MD Park Service, the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA), and Appalachian Dirt worked alongside other partners to design and construct the new trails.

Frostburg Outdoor Recreation Economy Institute (FOREI) Executive Director, Jeff Simcoe, says he expects the trail system to attract visitors and long-term residents to the area.

“We have already seen a lot of riders visiting the local businesses in Accident,” Simcoe said. “Someone thinking about moving here may choose Accident as a place to live solely based on the fact that the trails are close to home.”

The trail system provides a destination in northern Garrett County. The benefits of a nearby trail are immeasurable, from increased property values to improved health and wellness to better environmental literacy.

Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Josh Kurtz and partners celebrated the opening of the new trails July 18.

“The expanded and updated Margraff Plantation Trail System is a new gem in our state’s mountain bike and hiking network,” Kurtz said. “It represents another step forward in our administration’s work to expand outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the state for everyone.”

The adaptive trail is the first of its kind in a state forest, and demonstrates the Moore-Miller administration’s commitment to making the lives of all Marylanders better.

The Maryland Forest Service acquired the Margraff Plantation area from the U.S. Government in the 1930s. The term plantation refers to the current presence of several significant spruce tree plantings that occupy the landscape, most of which were established in the 1940s and 1950s.

Maryland Forest Service contracted the International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA) Trail Solutions to create the design for the trails.

IMBA Construction Manager Thomas Wedeking said it is a system that riders can stick with as they improve their skills. Nearby Deep Creek Lake offers trails, but the rocky terrain means rides are technically difficult. Beginners can thrive at the Margraff Plantation Trail System, and experienced riders won’t get bored, according to Wedeking.

“The new trail system offers a variety of experiences, all on one hilltop,” said Sara Kramer, Recreation Planner for the Maryland Forest Service. “It provides variability in your ride.”

The area boasts an elevation of 2,800 feet, offering stunning views in all four seasons.

Josh Spiker, director of advocacy group Garrett Trails, said their volunteers and workers have put hundreds of hours into maintaining the Margraff Plantation trails over the years. They are excited for the new paths, particularly the adaptive trail.

“This project sets the bar for future trail development,” Spiker said.

And there is good news for the volunteers – the new alignments will require significantly less maintenance. Kramer said one way to maintain the trails is to ride them – action prevents plants from growing on the path.

The trails were designed to prevent erosion and blend into the surrounding landscape.

The project construction was paid for by Program Open Space funds.

Zachary Adams, owner of Appalachian Dirt, said he is glad this project is close to the outfit’s home base in West Virginia. He plans to come out to hike and ride often. Adams and a team of eight worked from mid-March to mid-June to build the six miles of trail. Riders have already found the new system, and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, Adams said.

State forests are a great alternative to busy state parks. Our Maryland forestlands feature more than 500 miles of trail. Savage River State Forest is more than 55,000 acres and features 135 miles.

Bike Smart and Stay Safe:

Ride only on open trails and check the weather before you go!

Stay on the trail.

Wear a helmet while riding!

Stay in control of your bicycle!

Follow all signs and rules.

Know your limits!

Plan ahead by bringing snacks, water, a map, and anything else you might need for your adventure!

Practice the Leave No Trace principles during your bike ride.

Ride with a friend, and always tell someone where you are going and when you plan to be back.