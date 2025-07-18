Tri CLE Celebrates 5 Years as USA TODAY’s #1 Sprint Triathlon in America

Tri CLE Rock Roll Run is proud to be named the Best Sprint Triathlon in the U.S. by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2025. A Tri CLE Ambassador dives into the waters of Lake Erie during the swim start of the 2024 Tri CLE Rock Roll Run. Athletes race along the Tri CLE run course with stunning views of the Cleveland skyline and Lake Erie during the 2023 Tri CLE Rock Roll Run.

Tri CLE celebrates five years of racing and earns national recognition as the Best Sprint Triathlon in the U.S., by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

We set out to build something exceptional for Cleveland, and now the country is taking notice. Being named the best sprint triathlon in the U.S. is an incredible honor, and we're just getting started.” — Mark Brandt

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as one triathlete’s dream to bring the sport back to Cleveland has grown into a nationally recognized, award-winning event. Now in its fifth year, Tri CLE Rock Roll Run has been named the Best Sprint Triathlon in the United States by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2025, solidifying its place as one of the premier races in the country. The award recognizes Tri CLE for its high-quality athlete experience, outstanding community engagement, and commitment to excellence. From live music along the course and skyline views of Lake Erie to free race photos, post-race recovery zone, parking, and finish-line snacks, Tri CLE has redefined what a world-class triathlon can feel like.Cleveland was once home to iconic triathlons in the ‘90s and early 2000s, but by 2018, they had all disappeared. Mark Brandt, Founder and CEO of Tri CLE, saw an opportunity to reignite the sport in his hometown. “With the support of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, longtime partners like Transdigm and University Hospitals, and a growing team of passionate race directors and volunteers, we launched Tri CLE in 2021, and 600 racers showed up,” Brandt recalled. What followed was four years of relentless commitment to growth, innovation, and community building, even amid the challenges of urban race logistics, unpredictable weather, and a pandemic.Brandt hasn’t done it alone. The rise of Tri CLE has been powered by a dedicated team of experienced race professionals, including Natalie McManamon, Event Director and USAT Level I Certified Race Director, whose precision planning and participant-first mindset ensure smooth logistics and a welcoming environment for all. Also essential to the race’s growing success is Melanie Prohaska, Tri CLE’s Marketing & Communications Director and USAT Level I Certified Race Director, who helps elevate Tri CLE’s visibility through storytelling, digital engagement, and strategic outreach.Tri CLE’s impact reaches far beyond its starting line. Each August, Tri CLE fosters local community involvement, welcoming athletes ages 13 and older and spectators from over 21 states, who patronize local hotels, restaurants, and attractions. More than half of the participants travel from outside Northeast Ohio, and many return year after year, bringing friends, family, and first-timers along.Every decision that Tri CLE makes is guided by the needs and desires of participants and the community.“We actively listen to our athletes and the community,” said Natalie McManamon. “Each year, we survey participants and use their feedback to fine-tune every detail, from course improvements to race day logistics. Combined with strong partnerships and close coordination with the City of Cleveland, it’s how we continue to raise the bar, and why we’ve earned the title of the best sprint triathlon in the country.”With momentum on its side, Tri CLE is dreaming even bigger. Already outpacing national growth trends for multisport events, Brandt envisions continued growth, further solidifying Cleveland’s place on the national triathlon map.Athletes, volunteers, and supporters are invited to be a part of the five-year celebration at this year’s Tri CLE Rock Roll Run, taking place Sunday, August 10, 2025, at Edgewater Park. Racers can choose from triathlon, duathlon, and aquabike races across three distances: super sprint, sprint, and Olympic. Registration is open now at rockrollrun.com.

