State Board of Education Approves Financial Takeover of Marlboro County School District

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has received formal approval from the State Board of Education to initiate a financial takeover of the Marlboro County School District (MCSD), effective immediately.



The State Board made the decision during a Special Called Meeting Friday morning, following a presentation by SCDE staff to the Board and a thorough review of the district’s fiscal practices and ongoing fiscal challenges.



Effective immediately:

All MCSD schools will be open for the 2025-26 school year. Registration for all schools will reopen, and Chairman Coachman and MCSD Superintendent Tillar will communicate with parents to ensure their children are registered for the first day of school on Monday, July 28.

SCDE will deploy an experienced finance and operations team to review all expenditures, district operations, and direct corrective measures as necessary.

SCDE will work with the MCSD administration and staff to develop a comprehensive financial recovery plan for approval by the MCSD board. All future financial transactions, contracts, and hiring decisions must be reviewed by the SCDE for approval.

“I appreciate the State Board of Education’s swift action to answer my call for state intervention in Marlboro County,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “Every child in MCSD—and across our state—deserves a high-quality education. Teachers, parents and the community should rightly expect sound fiscal management in stewarding tax dollars and operating our schools. The SCDE will work closely with Superintendent Tillar and the board to successfully open schools and restore financial stability and accountability for the benefit of Marlboro students.”



The South Carolina Department of Education initiated the takeover citing the district’s failure to meet its fiscal responsibilities and provide a stable operational plan for the 2025-26 school year. This decision comes after months of technical assistance, a delayed budget, and reports of fiscal mismanagement.



State Superintendent Weaver’s July 10th request for an investigation by the State Inspector General into past district procurement practices is still pending.