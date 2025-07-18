USD 21.4 Billion At-Home Fitness Equipment Market Value Cross by 2035 | Top Players - Tonal Systems, Louis Vuitton

At-Home Fitness Equipment Market - On the basis of end user, the households segment is the fastest-growing segment with a 9.4% CAGR.

The at-home fitness equipment market size was valued at $8.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $21.4 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2035.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " At-home Fitness Equipment Market by Product Type (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Free Weights, and Power Racks), Distribution Channel (Dealers, Online, Retail, and Gyms/Clubs), End User (Households, Apartment, and Gym in Apartment), and Price Point (Low, Mid, and Luxury): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2035". According to the report, the global at-home fitness equipment market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $21.4 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2035.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐎𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@Prime determinants of growthThe increasing awareness of health and wellness is driving the growth of the at-home fitness equipment market . However, the growth of the at-home fitness equipment market is restricted by the high cost of equipment. On the other hand, market expansion and global reach present remunerative opportunities for the expansion of at-home fitness equipment during the forecast period.The cardiovascular training equipment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By product type, the cardiovascular training equipment segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the at-home fitness equipment market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The market for cardiovascular training at-home fitness equipment has grown significantly, with an emphasis on small and adaptable devices like elliptical trainers, stationary bikes, and treadmills. Technological advancements like interactive displays and streaming capabilities have improved user experience and increased market attractiveness. The free weights segment showcases the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Free weights are still essential for strength training enthusiasts in the market for at-home fitness equipment. With their adaptability and efficiency, free weights like barbells, kettlebells, and dumbbells are still a popular option for those who want to increase their overall fitness, gain muscle, and improve their endurance in the convenience of their own homes.The dealers' segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By distribution channel, the dealers segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the at-home fitness equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Retailers and online marketplaces that specialize in fitness products are examples of dealers. They give a large selection of products, offer professional guidance, handle sales, and frequently provide post-purchase services and support to improve the customer's experience. The online segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. With its accessibility and ease, online channels have emerged as the primary means of delivering at-home fitness equipment to consumers. Significant market expansion is being driven by e-commerce platforms, company websites, and online marketplaces that offer a vast array of products, virtual demos, user evaluations, and doorstep delivery.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬:The gym in apartment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By end user, the gym in apartment segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the at-home fitness equipment market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Manufacturers meet the needs of urban residents by providing equipment that saves space. Examples of this equipment include foldable treadmills, adjustable dumbbells, and small, multipurpose exercise stations that fit inside apartments. The households segment showcases the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Households are investing in a range of equipment, such as home gyms, connected fitness devices, and accessories, in order to achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their own homes as the emphasis on health and wellbeing increases.The mid segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By price point, the mid segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the at-home fitness equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment showcases the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The mid-range at-home fitness equipment market segment appeals to consumers on a tight budget who are looking for affordable workout options by achieving a balance between quality and affordability. Products in this category often include basic strength training tools like dumbbells and resistance bands, as well as entry-level cardio equipment like treadmills and stationary bikes.North America to maintain its dominance by 2035.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2024-2035. The market for at-home fitness equipment has grown rapidly in North America due to factors such as growing health consciousness, technology developments, and the comfort of working out at home. The demand for virtual training platforms, smart home gyms, and connected fitness equipment has surged, according to companies like Peloton, NordicTrack, and Bowflex.Leading Market Players: -Tonal Systems, Inc.ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.PENTTechnogymLouis VuittonPELOTONNOHrDNordic TrackProFormPrecor, Inc.SchwinnJTX FitnessKeiser CorporationCorepumpYork Barbell𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 – 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/21b47ff2c8d58c7a9b93f46e508e53c6 RECENT DEVELOPMENT IN THE AT-HOME FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKETIn April 2021, Peloton acquired Precor to establish a U.S. manufacturing footprint and enhance R&D capabilities as well as accelerate the growth of commercial verticals.In March 2021, Peloton announced a partnership with Adidas to expand its selling capabilities in Australia.In February 2021, Schwinn partnered with Good Co Bike Club to collaborate with local businesses and city advocacy programs throughout the U.S. to celebrate and accelerate Black culture in cycling.In March 2021, Tonal partnered with Nordstrom to expand its products and services portfolio. Its equipment named Tonal launched in the Women's Active department in 40 Nordstrom locations across 20 states in the U.S.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲US. Event Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-events-market-A15196 Virtual Events Industry Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-events-industry-market-A06596 UK and Ireland Virtual Event Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uk-and-ireland-virtual-event-market-A11153

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.