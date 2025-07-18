Gauteng Provincial Legislature hosts Children Sector Parliament, 19 Jul

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) will on Saturday, 19 July 2025 host this year’s Children’s Sector Parliament in recognition of Children’s Rights as enshrined in South Africa’s Constitution.

This important event takes place just a day after South Africa commemorates Nelson Mandela International Day, a day that honours the legacy of Madiba, who was deeply passionate about the well-being of children.

In recognition of this, the Children’s Sector Parliament serves as a fitting continuation of his vision, by giving young people a platform to raise their voices, share their experiences and actively participate in shaping policies that affect them.

The session will discuss topics including:

Children and their mental wellness.

The impact of a lack of specialized primary schools.

The effectiveness of Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

The Children Sector Parliament will also afford Gauteng Children and organizations advocating for their rights to propose practical solutions to Members of the Provincial Legislature (GPL), the Provincial Government and relevant stakeholders aimed at improving the lives of children in the Province.

Details of the Children Sector Parliament are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 19 July 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Vereeniging Civic Centre (Sedibeng)

For more information and interview requests, please contact:

Mr Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za

