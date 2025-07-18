ICL Academy Students Make Historic Mark at The Championships, Wimbledon 2025

Ronit Karki with Wimbledon Boys Second Place Award Ronat Karki playing Wimbledon (credit @babolat) Iva Jovic at Wimbledon 2025 ICL Academy student Gavin Goode at Wimbledon (credit @babolat) ICL Academy Logo

Eleven Elite Tennis Players from Online School Represent Academic and Athletic Excellence on Tennis's Biggest Stage; Ronit Karki Reaches Boys' Singles Final

It’s been a huge part of my identity and purpose, and I’m incredibly grateful for the doors it’s opened in both athletics and academics” — Ronit Karki

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICL Academy , the world's premier online private school tailored for student-athletes, proudly announces that eleven of its exceptional tennis players competed at The Championships, Wimbledon 2025, marking one of the largest representations from any single educational institution at the prestigious Grand Slam tournament.The ICL Academy contingent at Wimbledon includes rising stars Jack Kennedy, Keaton Hance, Damir Zhalgasbay, Gavin Goode, Ronit Karki , Stefan Haita, Capucine Jauffret, Iva Jovic, and recent graduates Leena Friedman, Noah Johnston, and Matisse Farzam —a remarkable showcase of the school's commitment to developing world-class tennis talent while maintaining academic excellence.The tournament's most remarkable achievement came from Ronit Karki, a 17-year-old from East Brunswick, New Jersey, who made a sensational run to the Wimbledon 2025 Boys' Singles final. Karki, currently ranked No. 52 in the ITF World Tennis Tour boys' rankings, defied expectations to reach his first Junior Grand Slam final, ultimately finishing as runner-up after falling to Bulgaria's Ivan Ivanov 6-2, 6-3 in Sunday's championship match.Karki's path to the final was nothing short of extraordinary. After successfully navigating the qualifying rounds, he continued his winning streak in the main draw, defeating a string of highly-ranked opponents, including a notable victory over his ICL Academy teammate Jack Kennedy in the quarterfinals. Karki shares, “Tennis has shaped my life in the most powerful ways, and I’m excited to keep chasing my goals on and off the court. It’s been a huge part of my identity and purpose, and I’m incredibly grateful for the doors it’s opened in both athletics and academics.”Among the other standout performers is Jack Kennedy, a 16-year-old from Huntington, New York, who exemplifies ICL Academy's mission of nurturing champions both on and off the court. Kennedy is ranked 1st in the nation and has played at several Grand Slam tournaments, including the Wimbledon and the French Open. Kennedy has been training at the John McEnroe Tennis Academy for several years, and in 2021 was accepted into the Mac 1 program, demonstrating the level of elite training that complements his ICL education.ICL Academy is the only online school that tailors academics to tennis, providing a revolutionary educational model that allows student-athletes to pursue their tennis dreams without compromising their academic futures. ICL students receive direct mentorship from tennis legends: Novak Djokovic, Tommy Haas, Monica Seles, JJ Wolf, Mike and Bob Bryan, Grigor Dimitrov, Michael Mmoh, and many others.ICL teachers schedule testing and coursework around their students' training, travel, and tournament schedules, enabling world-class athletes like those competing at Wimbledon to maintain their rigorous training regimens while receiving a comprehensive, college-preparatory education.The school's unique approach has proven remarkably successful. Over 200 of the world's top junior tennis players attend ICL Academy, making it the Universal Tennis #1 ranked school for boys and girls. The flexibility and personalized attention that ICL provides has become increasingly vital as young tennis players compete on international circuits year-round."Having eleven students competing at Wimbledon simultaneously demonstrates that our educational model works," said Lauren Durham, Director of Community Engagement, ICL Academy. "These young athletes are proving that you don't have to choose between academic excellence and athletic achievement. They're excelling at both." The presence of three recent alumni alongside current students further underscores ICL Academy's long-term commitment to developing well-rounded individuals who continue to excel beyond their school years.About ICL AcademyBorn out of the ICL Foundation’s Impact Learning Model™, ICL Academy offers world-class academics in a year-round accredited online school. In 2015, the first incarnation of ICL Academy was founded by educator Kirk Spahn , and accredited as a grade 5-12 hybrid school in Los Angeles, focused on performing arts students. In 2019, ICL Academy became a fully online school, and expanded to meet the needs of driven students across the country. ICL's vibrant community was built on, and continues to revolve around, the foundation of the 6 P's: Passion, Purpose, Process, Perspective, Perseverance, and Personalization. Learn more at https://www.iclacademy.org

