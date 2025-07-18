Maverick Behavioral Health Launches New Blog Post on ‘Will My Insurance Cover Aftercare or Follow-Up Treatment After Rehab?’

Euless, Texas – Maverick Behavioral Health, a top provider of substance abuse treatment in Euless, is excited to announce the launch of its new blog post, ‘Will My Insurance Cover Aftercare or Follow-Up Treatment After Rehab?’

With a catalogue of evidence and studies highlighting how continuing care can significantly improve long-term recovery outcomes, most insurance plans provide coverage for aftercare and follow-up treatment following rehabilitation. Maverick Behavioral Health’s new blog post delves into the type of treatment usually covered, the potential recovery benefits, and other factors that may influence insurance coverage for ongoing treatment.

Mental health parity laws require that limitations on mental health and substance abuse services be no more restrictive than limitations on medical services. This means that most insurance plans don’t impose arbitrary time limits on aftercare services when they’re medically necessary and show evidence of continued benefit.

Aftercare services are often most effectively covered when they’re part of a coordinated treatment plan developed during a patient’s primary rehabilitation program. However, some insurance plans require periodic reviews or re-authorization for ongoing aftercare services, particularly for intensive programs. These reviews typically assess an individual’s progress, continued medical necessity, and appropriate level of care recommendations.

Some of the aftercare services typically covered include:

Individual Therapy Sessions: Led by licensed addiction counselors or mental health professionals, individual therapy sessions are generally covered under a plan’s outpatient mental health benefits. These sessions help individuals maintain recovery skills, address ongoing challenges, and prevent relapse through regular therapeutic support and accountability.

Group Therapy: Pivotal in providing peer support, continued education about recovery, and opportunities to practice recovery skills in a supportive environment with others in similar situations, group therapy and structured support groups led by licensed professionals are typically covered as outpatient services.

Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOPs): Though these programs may require periodic re-authorization based on an individual’s progress and continued medical necessity, IOPs are usually covered by insurance as they provide structured support while allowing individuals to return to work and family responsibilities.

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): Ongoing medication management for MAT is typically covered under both medical and prescription drug benefits. This includes regular appointments with prescribing physicians and the cost of medications such as methadone, buprenorphine, naltrexone, or other FDA-approved addiction treatment medications. Counseling services that accompany medication-assisted treatment are also typically covered under mental health benefits, as comprehensive MAT programs combine medication with therapeutic support for optimal outcomes.

