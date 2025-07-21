FUE and FUT Hair Transplant Surgery on 'The Hair Doctors' Podcast

FUE vs FUT: Which Hair Transplant Method is Better?

Dr. Ken Anderson and Dr. Ross Kopelman go head-to-head to answer the question of which hair transplant method actually works better.

Hair restoration should be a craft, not a commodity. Patients deserve a surgeon who can offer the full range of solutions, not just what’s trendy or easy to sell.” — Dr. Ken Anderson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ken Anderson, a globally recognized expert in hair restoration, recently appeared as a guest on “The Hair Doctors” podcast to discuss Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) techniques. He sat down with Dr. Ross Kopelman, the podcast host, to discuss why mastering both techniques is essential for achieving the best possible results for patients.In the episode – “FUE vs. FUT: Which Hair Transplant Method is Better?” – Dr. Anderson and Dr. Kopelman discuss which hair transplant method actually works better. They not only cover real-world surgical experience but also discuss ideal patient profiles and health, long-term graft survival, scar patterns, recovery timelines, and why some surgeons still prefer FUT in some cases. The podcast is a must-watch for anyone considering a hair transplant and who wants honest insights from two leading hair transplant surgeon.“Hair restoration should be a craft, not a commodity,” says Dr. Anderson. “Patients deserve a surgeon who can offer the full range of solutions, not just what’s trendy or easy to sell.”The episode also dives into the need for a personal approach to hair restoration, debunks myths about “scarless” surgery, and highlights the advantages of FUT and for which cases, including female patients and when the patient needs a high graft yield.Listeners can listen to this podcast on their preferred platform:• Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fue-vs-fut-which-hair-transplant-method-is-better/id1790424315?i=1000717382907 • Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3ocGLHxPAKMZp2EXrejgeQ?si=axaL5-t9QXupmYqSveIc-Q&nd=1&dlsi=916c12e5b8b94b0d • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mj4U_T1Ecl8 Dr. Anderson’s appearance on “The Hair Doctors” is part of his commitment to advancing the field of hair restoration through education and innovation. For more than 20 years, Dr. Anderson has pioneered the field of hair transplant surgery. His groundbreaking work in 2004 was documented in a peer-reviewed medical journal and marked the first-ever FUE surgery performed in the world. He is one of the few surgeons in the U.S. who is proficient in both FUE and FUT techniques.Dr. Anderson is the recipient of more than 80 international, national, and local awards – including being rated one of the 25 Best Hair Transplant Doctors in the World for seven consecutive years.For media inquiries or to book a podcast interview with Dr. Ken Anderson, contact:Hannah MayuskiAnderson Center for HairAtlanta, GA(404) 256-4247hannah@andersonhsc.com

