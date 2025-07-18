NCJD Judge Lautt investiture set for August 22, 2025

The investiture of North Central Judicial District Judge Steven A. Lautt will be held on August 22nd at the Ward County Courthouse in Minot. The event will begin at 2:00 P.M. in Courtroom 302, with a reception to follow.
