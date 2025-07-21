Fintech Market to Reach USD 652.80 Billion by 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

Global Fintech Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

The market is driven by Increasing Smartphone and Internet Penetration, Expansion of Digital Payments and Contactless Transactions.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fintech market is expanding as financial services transition to digital platforms for improved customer experience and operational efficiency. With mobile payments, digital banking, and personal finance apps becoming mainstream, fintech providers are building stronger networks globally. According to a 2025 report on “Fintech Market” by Mordor Intelligence, the market size is projected to grow from USD 320.81 billion in 2025 to USD 652.80 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.27% during the forecast period from (2025 – 2030).Regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific remain dominant, while emerging markets adopt mobile-first approaches to bridge financial gapsRising Digital Wallet AdoptionThe increasing popularity of digital wallets and contactless payments is driving market revenue. Consumers prefer quick, secure payments, prompting banks and fintech firms to enhance wallet features, integrate QR payment solutions, and link loyalty programs. This trend is strengthening merchant partnerships and transaction volumes globally. According to Mordor Intelligence, these factors are set to boost fintech market growth in the coming years.Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/global-fintech-market?utm_source=einpr United States: Large Market with High User AdoptionThe United States Fintech Market is expected to register a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Growth in the US is driven by high smartphone penetration, digital banking adoption, and the expansion of open banking ecosystems. Consumers are demanding all-in-one financial platforms that manage banking, investments, and budgeting. According to Mordor Intelligence, fintech startups are addressing these needs and also targeting underbanked populations and small businesses for future growth.Read more about the US Fintech Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/us-fintech-market?utm_source=einpr Saudi Arabia: Aligning with Vision 2030Saudi Arabia’s fintech market was valued at USD 2.85 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.28 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.08%. Vision 2030 targets a cashless economy with 70% digital transactions. According to Mordor Intelligence, the fintech sandbox initiative, regulatory clarity for e-wallets, and active public-private partnerships are encouraging local fintech startups to scale effectively and attract international partnerships to strengthen the ecosystem.Get more insights on Saudi Arabia Fintech Market Report UAE: Moving Towards Digital-First FinanceThe UAE fintech market is estimated to grow from USD 3.56 million in 2025 to USD 6.43 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.56%. Dubai International Financial Centre’s fintech hive and Abu Dhabi Global Market’s sandbox program are nurturing payments, wealth management, and RegTech startups. According to Mordor Intelligence, consumer preference for cashless payments is driving banks and fintech firms to improve mobile app security, simplify onboarding, and introduce integrated investment features.Learn more about the UAE Fintech Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/uae-fintech-market?utm_source=einpr China: Leading Asia-Pacific FintechChina’s fintech market is valued at USD 51.28 billion in 2025 and forecast to reach USD 107.55 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.97%. The market is dominated by digital payments led by platforms like WeChat Pay and Alipay. According to Mordor Intelligence, lending, wealth management, and insurtech are also expanding under a regulatory framework focused on stability and consumer protection.Visit this page to know more about China Fintech Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/china-fintech-market?utm_source=einpr Vietnam: Fastest Growth in Southeast AsiaVietnam’s fintech market is projected to rise from USD 19.98 billion in 2024 to USD 50.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.23%. According to Mordor Intelligence, smartphone penetration, a young digital-savvy population, and government support for cashless initiatives are driving the rise of payment platforms, peer-to-peer lending, and micro-investment solutions. Banks and fintech companies are increasingly collaborating to expand reach in urban and rural areas.Click on this link to get more insights on Vietnam Fintech Market Report Conclusion: Future Outlook for Global FintechAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the global fintech market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by digital payments, open banking models, and AI-enabled financial services. Mature markets such as the US and China continue to lead in transaction volumes and platform maturity, while the Middle East and Southeast Asia offer high growth potential with supportive regulations and national strategies. Fintech firms that prioritise digital infrastructure, customer-centric solutions, and strategic regional partnerships are expected to remain competitive and achieve sustained expansion in the coming years.For complete market analysis on fintech, visit the Mordor Intelligence page: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-fintech-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. 