'Greenwave Transitions to Swat It! Pest Control' in Strategic Brand Update

Miami, FL – 07/18/2025— Greenwave Pest Solutions Florida, is proud to announce its official rebrand to Swat It! Pest Control.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenwave Pest Solutions Florida, a trusted provider of professional pest control services, is proud to announce its official rebrand to Swat It! Pest Control. This exciting name change reflects the company’s growth, bold identity, and commitment to delivering top-tier service while expanding its presence across the Florida market.Although the name and look are changing, customers can expect the same team of licensed professionals, same local ownership, and the same fast, effective, eco-friendly pest control solutions that have built the company’s strong reputation."I have been looking forward to this rebrand for quite some time," said Brendan Brandonisio, Owner of Greenwave Pest Control Florida / Swat It! Pest Control. "All our team members are excited for what the future holds. Moving to the Swat It! name gives us more marketing and branding opportunities in the areas we serve."The new name, Swat It!, signals a more aggressive and confident approach to pest elimination—one that is backed by modern techniques, eco-conscious methods, and unmatched customer care. From residential to commercial pest control, Swat It! continues to be a name Florida homeowners and businesses can trust.What’s Staying the Same:Same ownership and managementSame experienced team of pest control professionalsSame service plans, pricing, and customer guaranteesContinued dedication to safe and eco-friendly treatmentsWhat’s New:A bold new name and logoA fresh new website and service vehiclesExpanded marketing presence and community involvementCustomers can learn more about the rebrand and explore services at [insert new website link]. All previous contact methods will remain active during the transition.About Swat It! Pest ControlFormerly known as Greenwave Pest Solutions Florida, Swat It! Pest Control is a full-service pest management company serving residential and commercial clients throughout the region. With a focus on results, safety, and reliability, Swat It! is committed to helping customers protect what matters most—from their homes and families to their businesses and reputations.

