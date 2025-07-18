Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,996 in the last 365 days.

Gastique Launches as Specialized Marketing Brand for Hotels & Restaurants

Gastique by mxi.design Logo

Gastique by mxi.design Logo

gastique logo and mood

Gastique logo

New division by mxi.design opens to transform hospitality marketing through web, SEO, and AI-driven services.

Gastique brings together real hospitality experience with next-gen marketing tools.”
— Maximilian Kunstwadl
OBERSCHLEIßHEIM, BAVARIA, GERMANY, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospitality world is evolving, and so is its marketing. On June 1, 2025, Gastique officially launched as a new division of the Munich-based creative agency mxi.design. Founded by hospitality expert and agency CEO Maximilian Kunstwadl, Gastique delivers dedicated marketing solutions for hotels, restaurants, and tourism brands.

Built on decades of real-world experience in the hotel and gastronomy sectors, Gastique bridges the gap between cutting-edge digital marketing and authentic hospitality know-how. The new brand offers full-service web design, SEO, graphic design, photography, and AI-powered content services—everything hospitality professionals need to remain competitive in a changing digital landscape.

“Gastique is a fusion of Gast (German for guest) and unique. We believe every hotel and restaurant deserves a marketing solution as unique as their brand,” says founder Maximilian Kunstwadl.

With growing demand for tailored digital strategies, Gastique steps in as a strategic move to consolidate and elevate the agency’s service offering for the hospitality sector. From boutique hotels to fine dining restaurants, the new brand offers deeply integrated solutions—designed by hoteliers, for hoteliers.

More Information
- Website: www.gastique.de
- Hospitality Web Services: www.gastique.de/webseiten
- Free AI Marketing Guide: www.gastique.de/ai-leitfaden

Maximilian Kunstwadl
gastique by mxi.design
+49 89 62828628
info@gastique.de
Visit us on social media:
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gastique Launches as Specialized Marketing Brand for Hotels & Restaurants

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more