Gastique Launches as Specialized Marketing Brand for Hotels & Restaurants

Gastique by mxi.design Logo Gastique logo

New division by mxi.design opens to transform hospitality marketing through web, SEO, and AI-driven services.

Gastique brings together real hospitality experience with next-gen marketing tools.” — Maximilian Kunstwadl

OBERSCHLEIßHEIM, BAVARIA, GERMANY, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The hospitality world is evolving, and so is its marketing. On June 1, 2025, Gastique officially launched as a new division of the Munich-based creative agency mxi.design. Founded by hospitality expert and agency CEO Maximilian Kunstwadl, Gastique delivers dedicated marketing solutions for hotels, restaurants, and tourism brands.Built on decades of real-world experience in the hotel and gastronomy sectors, Gastique bridges the gap between cutting-edge digital marketing and authentic hospitality know-how. The new brand offers full-service web design, SEO, graphic design, photography, and AI-powered content services—everything hospitality professionals need to remain competitive in a changing digital landscape.“Gastique is a fusion of Gast (German for guest) and unique. We believe every hotel and restaurant deserves a marketing solution as unique as their brand,” says founder Maximilian Kunstwadl.With growing demand for tailored digital strategies, Gastique steps in as a strategic move to consolidate and elevate the agency’s service offering for the hospitality sector. From boutique hotels to fine dining restaurants, the new brand offers deeply integrated solutions—designed by hoteliers, for hoteliers.More Information

