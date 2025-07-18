'The Talent Matrix Playbook' Brings Emotional Intelligence to the Forefront of Talent Strategy in the Middle East

Dr. Soha Chahine and Dr. Ghenwa Habbal signing copies of The Talent Matrix Playbook, marking the beginning of a bold movement in emotionally intelligent leadership. Dr. Chahine and Dr. Habbal beside The Talent Matrix Playbook banner, standing tall for a new era of people-first leadership in the GCC and beyond.

Dr. Soha Chahine, founder of Forward Training & Consulting, co-authors a breakthrough book redefining Emotional Intelligence in talent and leadership strategy.

Emotional Intelligence is not a soft skill; it’s a strategic advantage for resilient, high-performing teams.” — Dr. Soha Chahine

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotional Intelligence is no longer a “nice-to-have.” It’s a business imperative, and The Talent Matrix Playbook is making that case loud and clear. Co-authored by Dr. Soha Chahine, Organizational Psychologist, TEDx speaker, and founder of Forward Training & Consulting, this new book offers a transformative lens on how emotional intelligence (EI) can rewire the way organizations hire, develop, and lead.

The Talent Matrix Playbook dives deep into the application of Emotional Intelligence (EI) across the entire talent lifecycle, offering actionable frameworks, behavioral insights, and strategy-aligned tools, helping HR professionals and people managers implement Emotional Intelligence in the workplace and build emotionally intelligent ecosystems.

“This book is not just about Emotional Intelligence. It’s about performance, potential, and reshaping the emotional DNA of leadership,” said Dr. Soha Chahine.

Grounded in organizational psychology and written for high-impact execution, the playbook brings clarity to concepts often left abstract. From decoding the real emotions behind underperformance to integrating empathy in talent decisions, The Talent Matrix helps leaders move from awareness to action.

The book officially launched on February 24, 2025, during a live podcast on stage at the 2025 HR Tech Conference in Dubai. Joined by co-author Dr. Ghenwa Habbal, Dr. Soha Chahine presented the playbook in front of a live audience of HR leaders and innovators, spotlighting its mission to reshape talent strategy across the region.

Co-authored by Dr. Soha Chahine and Dr. Ghenwa Habbal, The Talent Matrix Playbook reflects a unified voice shaped by complementary expertise. While this campaign highlights Dr. Chahine’s expanding influence, the book is rooted in the co-authors’ shared commitment to transforming leadership and talent through Emotional Intelligence in the GCC and globally.

About the Co- Authors

Dr. Soha Chahine is an Organizational Psychologist, TEDx speaker, co-creator of The Talent Matrix and award-winning corporate coach and trainer. She is the founder of Forward Training & Consulting, a Dubai-based firm specializing in emotional intelligence, resilience, and human-centered culture transformation. A published author and contributor to Harvard Business Review Arabia, Dr. Chahine is also a certified psychometric assessor and jury member for global HR and leadership awards. She is an adjunct lecturer in Management at the University of Wollongong in Dubai and a recognized voice on leading regional media outlets including AlHurra, AlDhafra, Alaan, and Fujairah TV.

Dr. Ghenwa Habbal is an Organizational Psychologist, global HR professional, keynote speaker, with over 20 years of experience in people and culture transformation. She is a published author and contributor to Harvard Business Review Arabia, and a certified psychometric assessor. Dr. Habbal has been recognized with multiple awards in HR and leadership coaching, and serves as a jury member for global HR, DEI, and leadership excellence awards. In addition to her advisory work with senior leaders across the GCC, she is a guest lecturer on Leadership and Human Development, and a recognized voice on regional media platforms including AlDhafra and Fujairah TV.

