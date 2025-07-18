Aerial Works Achieves Triple ISO Certification: A New Standard in Drone Security for Mining and Industrial Sectors

Overhead view of a carbon fibre fixed-wing VTOL drone

A New Standard in Drone Security for Mining and Industrial Sectors

Safety isn’t an afterthought, it’s built into every flight. These ISO certifications prove that trust, quality, and compliance are part of our DNA. ” — Kim James

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerial Works, a South African leader in drone-powered security operations, has officially achieved ISO certification in three critical areas: Quality Management (ISO 9001), Environmental Management (ISO 14001), and Occupational Health and Safety (ISO 45001). This achievement is not just another feather in the cap, it is a hard-earned marker of trust, operational integrity, and an unwavering commitment to safety, people, and precision.

These certifications place Aerial Works in rare company, not only within the drone industry, but among security service providers in high-risk, high-value sectors such as mining, critical infrastructure, and energy.

Why This Matters

Mining operations and other industrial sectors are no longer accepting basic surveillance as “security.” They require agile, auditable, and fully compliant partners that meet the same stringent standards as the industries they protect. That’s exactly what Aerial Works has built: a drone security ecosystem that’s ISO-tough, SACAA-approved, Flight Safety Foundation-aligned, and battle-tested across real-world deployments in volatile areas.

“Safety isn’t an add-on for us, it’s in the DNA of every flight, every decision, and every operation we run,” says Kim James, Director and H/O Safety at Aerial Works. “Our clients don’t just need visibility from above. They need trust. They need accountability. They need a partner who sees safety as non-negotiable. These certifications confirm what we’ve already embedded into the culture of our business.”

The Triple Threat: ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001

Let’s break down the significance of each certification:

• ISO 9001 (Quality Management): This certifies that Aerial Works operates with consistent, repeatable quality across its service delivery, training, flight operations, and reporting systems. Every flight and every mission follows rigorously documented procedures that are continually monitored and improved.

• ISO 14001 (Environmental Management): In industries where operations can have long-term environmental consequences, Aerial Works is proving that high-tech solutions can, and must, minimise their impact. Environmental responsibility is designed into the company’s fleet deployment strategies and responsible use and disposal of batteries.

• ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety): Safety is not just about flight procedures. It’s about the people, pilots, technicians, and site staff, who make the mission happen. Aerial Works prioritises safety through tactical training, risk mitigation protocols, and compliance with occupational health standards at every level of the organisation.

Security That Thinks Like Security

Aerial Works doesn’t think like a drone company. It thinks like a security operation, with altitude. The team is made up of seasoned professionals from aviation, military, and safety backgrounds. From ex-Air Force officers, software developers and engineers to certified safety specialists and trained pilots, the company brings an unmatched level of oversight and operational depth to every engagement.

That’s why clients trust Aerial Works not just for drone flights, but for complete mission integration, from strategic planning to data analysis and ground team coordination.

This results in a drone security air force that doesn’t just capture footage, it delivers insight, enables rapid decision-making, and empowers physical response units with accurate, timely intelligence.

Aerial Works in Action

In co-ordination with multiple mine security teams across Southern Africa, Aerial Works has flies thousands of certified missions each month, patrolling perimeters, tracking illicit activity, and providing post-incident surveillance. Each mission is supported by rigorous reporting systems, video evidence, and flight data, offering an unmatched level of transparency and proof-of-performance.

More importantly, their operations have become a force multiplier for on-the-ground security teams, adding a real-time aerial view that extends the reach and effectiveness of every security officer.

And now, with triple ISO certification, these services are not just effective, they’re formally recognised as operating at the highest international standard.

Beyond Surveillance: Three Verticals of Excellence

While drone-powered security is the flagship, Aerial Works operates across three core service verticals:

1. Security: The core of the business. Specialised drone deployments in high-risk and sensitive environments with real time threat detection, perimeter patrol, and coordinated ground team support.

2. Training: As a certified Aviation Training Organisation (ATO), Aerial Works trains the next generation of drone professionals with courses covering Remote Pilot Certification (RPC) Beyond Visual Line of Site (BVLOS) rating, and Fixed Wing rating.

3. Aviation Consulting: Offering regulatory advisory, safety system design, and drone programme implementation for companies looking to internalise UAV operations.

Each vertical is underpinned by certified systems, expert personnel, and a commitment to compliance that clients can measure and trust.

What This Means for Industry Leaders

For heads of security at mines, ports, utilities, and major corporates, the ISO certification means they can engage Aerial Works with confidence, knowing they’re not just buying drone flight time, but embedding a certified partner into their risk management infrastructure.

It also means fewer hurdles in corporate procurement processes, greater alignment with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and compliance mandates, and a clearer audit trail across safety, quality, and environmental performance.

A Culture of Responsibility

“Cutting corners is easy. Building systems that meet global safety and quality benchmarks? That takes work. That takes care. That takes investment. And it takes a team that values people just as much as performance,” says James.

Aerial Works invests heavily in team development. Every pilot holds a SACAA-approved Remote Pilot Certificate and ratings as required. Every operator is trained on tactical communication and risk mitigation. Every flight is logged, monitored, and reviewed. This is not a company that wings it.

It’s a company that builds drone air forces, with integrity, foresight, and purpose.

A Final Word

In a region facing rising security threats and increasing pressure on ESG performance, the need for agile, responsive, and certified drone partners has never been more urgent.

Aerial Works has now proven that it doesn’t just meet the standard, it sets it.

For those responsible for protecting people, infrastructure, and investment in volatile environments, this isn’t about drones. It’s about who you trust when the stakes are high.



