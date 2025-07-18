Affordable Divorce Document Preparation Services in California Make Divorce Without an Attorney Possible

Divorce without an Attorney - Lawyer in California Shafi Afridi - Divorce Without an Attorney Divorce Without a Lawyer in California

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California residents seeking a cost-effective way to navigate divorce proceedings now have an affordable alternative to high attorney fees. Afridi Document Preparer, led by Shafi Afridi, offers professional divorce document preparation services designed for couples who want to file for divorce without an attorney or Legal Separation without a lawyer in California, especially in uncontested cases.Traditional divorce attorneys in California often charge between $5,000 and $25,000 for even simple cases, which can be financially overwhelming. Afridi Document Preparer’s solution fills this gap by providing accurate preparation of all California divorce forms, step-by-step filing instructions, and personalized guidance, helping clients save thousands while ensuring their documents comply with California divorce court requirements.“Many people don’t know that California law allows individuals to file for divorce without hiring a lawyer,” said Shafi Afridi, founder of Afridi Document Preparer. “We focus on making this process straightforward, affordable, and stress-free for couples who agree on property division, custody, and support terms.” Divorce without a lawyer service is ideal for amicable and uncontested divorces, where both parties agree on major issues. Clients maintain full control of their case decisions while receiving professional support to avoid costly mistakes when filling out California divorce paperwork.Key Benefits of Divorce Without an Attorney in California:• Affordable rates compared to traditional attorney fees.• Accurate completion of all required divorce forms for California courts.• Step-by-step instructions and personalized guidance throughout the process.• Remote or in-person support for clients across California.“We’ve helped countless families save thousands of dollars while finalizing their divorces efficiently,” Afridi added. “Our clients appreciate the personal attention and the ability to move forward with financial peace of mind.”About Afridi Document PreparerBased in Costa Mesa, California, Afridi Document Preparer specializes in affordable divorce document preparation services for self-represented individuals. The company is dedicated to making the divorce process in California accessible, cost-effective, and stress-free, particularly for uncontested cases.Disclaimer: Shafi Afridi is not an attorney and cannot give legal advice. Afridi Document Preparer only provides assistance with preparing and filing divorce forms/documents based on client instructions.Website: https://www.afridi-document-preparer.com/ Tel # 714-229-1322Address: 3001 Red Hill Ave, Ste 6-210Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.