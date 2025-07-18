Metal Abrasives Market to Exceed USD 9.6 Billion, Advancing at a Robust CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2032

Metal Abrasives Market, by Type

Metalworking remained the dominant segment in 2022, holding over 40% of the market share, thanks to high demand for stress-relieving surface treatments.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has published a comprehensive report titled, “ Metal Abrasives Market By Material, Type (Steel and Others), Type (Coated Abrasives, Bonded Abrasives, and Super Abrasives), and End-Use Industry (Automotive, Metalworking, Building & Construction, Machinery & Equipment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032.” According to the report, the global metal abrasives market was valued at $6.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $9.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16223 Key Growth Drivers:-The market is expanding steadily due to:- Rising demand across construction and metalworking industries, especially for applications such as surface preparation, deburring, cleaning, and finishing.- Growing adoption in the aerospace sector for lightweight, energy-efficient materials.- Increased use in advanced manufacturing techniques, including 3D printing.However, the market faces challenges due to:- Health hazards related to prolonged exposure to metal abrasives.- Environmental concerns and regulatory pressures.- Volatility in raw material prices impacting production costs.Segment Insights:-By Material Type:- Steel dominated the market in 2022, accounting for over 80% of the revenue, owing to its widespread use in abrasive blasting and polishing.- The Others segment (including garnet and glass bead abrasives) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1%, driven by applications in waterjet cutting and composite surface cleaning.By Abrasive Type:- Bonded Abrasives led the market with over 40% share in 2022, commonly used for grinding and cutting.- Super Abrasives are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2%, fueled by demand in oil & gas drilling and precision cutting applications.By End-Use Industry:- Metalworking remained the dominant segment in 2022, holding over 40% of the market share, thanks to high demand for stress-relieving surface treatments.- The Others segment (e.g., marine, electronics) is poised to grow fastest at a CAGR of 5.6%, due to improved adhesion properties on rough-textured surfaces.Regional Highlights:- Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2022—around 40%—and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2032.- The region is also expected to post the fastest CAGR of 5.1%, driven by booming construction, manufacturing, and automotive industries in countries like China, India, and South Korea.Key Market Players:- Saint-Gobain- 3M Company- Finishing Systems, Inc.- Metaltec Steel Abrasive Co.- W Abrasives- Noritake Co., Ltd.- Klingspor Abrasives, Inc.- Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid Ltd- Air Blast-Abrasives B.V.- Ervin IndustriesThese companies are actively investing in product innovation, strategic partnerships, and regional expansion to strengthen their market presence and gain competitive advantage.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-abrasives-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

