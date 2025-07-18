Biomass Pellets Market To Reach USD 57.58 Billion 2032, Grow at a CAGR of 11% To Forecast 2025-2032

Biomass Pellets Market

Biomass Pellets Market was valued at USD 24.98 billion in 2024. Global Biomass Pellets Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11%

Biomass pellets offer a green energy solution by converting organic waste into fuel, helping industries and households reduce carbon footprints while promoting a circular, sustainable economy.” — Navneet Kaur

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stellar Market Research examines the growth rate of the Biomass Pellets Market during the forecasted period 2025-2032The Biomass Pellets Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% over the forecast period. The Biomass Pellets Market was valued at USD 22.51 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 46.73 billion by 2032. The need for more renewable energy, help from governments, lots of biomass sources, low costs, the need for heat in homes and factories, care for the environment, new tech, and more power making push the biomass pellets market.Biomass Pellets Market OverviewThe biomass pellets market is growing fast as a green choice over old fuel types. Made from plant stuff like wood and farm waste, these pellets are used for warmth, making power, and in big work places. They give a clear, lasting power source, helped by ideas from the government, going up care for our Earth, and lots of base stuff. In India, more money help for pellet plants and clear rules are big reasons. At the same time, the UK keeps giving money to help biomass and wants to focus on how well it works, and South Korea is changing its support to make sure the biomass comes from good sources.Expansion of Biomass-Based Power GenerationMore power plants use biomass pellets to make energy. They burn them alone or mix with coal to lower bad air and hit green goals. India aims for a 7% mix by 2025-26. Energa in Poland and PLN in Indonesia are using more. In the UK, Drax made good money from biomass energy, even with strict green rules and less help from grants.RestrainLogistics, Infrastructure & Storage BottlenecksStorage and moving problems block the growth of biomass pellet markets, mainly in places that are still developing and lack good systems. High transport costs and bad feedstock gathering, along with poor storage, hurt the quality and energy of pellets. Taking in moisture can lead to fire dangers and safety issues. Close looks, like those at Drax's supply problems and forest-cutting worries between Indonesia and South Korea, show tough worldwide problems with keeping biomass safe, easy to track, and flowing well.Innovations and DevelopmentsTechnological innovation is a key factor propelling the Biomass Pellets Market forward. Notable advancements include:Torrefaction & Black Pellets: Torrefaction, a low heat method (200-320 °C), makes "black pellets" that pack more energy, resist water, and have a uniform shape. This allows them to be moved and stored more easily, cutting down costs by 40-50%.Advanced Moisture Control: Sensors such as the Moist Tech IR-3000, which uses near-infrared and doesn't touch, help check the moisture in real time on conveyor belts. This keeps the pellet moisture just right and stops them from breaking down too much while being made.Biomass Pellets Market SegmentationBy SourceBy Source, the Biomass Pellets Market is further segmented into Wood Sawdust, Industrial Waste, Energy Crops, Agriculture Residue, and Others. Wood sawdust leads the biomass pellet market due to its cheap cost, high power yield, and well-set supply links. Its steady good form makes it top for power and heat use. New changes in rules, such as UK subsidy drops and worries in South Korea about tree loss, show more eyes on where woody matter comes from.Biomass Pellets Market Regional AnalysisEurope: Europe leads the biomass pellets market due to firm green rules, well-set supply ways, big need in homes and work sites, and tight eco rules. New moves are Drax's US biomass deal and EU tree-cut rules that change where they get their stuff and how the market grows.North America: North America is the second dominating region in the wood pellet market due to huge wood, good rules, more want for clean energy, and more making sites. It sends a lot out to Europe, even with issues like high prices and Enviva's 2024 money trouble. Yet, steady growth in the market is looked for.Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific ranks third in biomass pellets due to firm backing from the government, a rise in need from businesses, lots of farm leftovers, and more exports. 