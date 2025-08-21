Metro Detroit's Pro Painters LTD Marks 27 Years of Premium Residential Painting Services

Pro Painters LTD logo Exterior Painting in Metro Detroit Interior Painting in Metro Detroit Cabinet Painting in Metro Detroit Restoration Services in Metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Painters LTD, a first-generation family-run painting company founded by Slobodan Grabovac, is celebrating its 27th anniversary of transforming homes across Metro Detroit. Since establishing the company in 1996, Grabovac has built a reputation for excellence in premium painting services, growing from a small local operation to a respected name in residential and historic property restoration across Oakland County.Operating from their Ferndale headquarters at 801 Myrtle Street, Pro Painters LTD has evolved beyond traditional painting services to become a comprehensive home transformation specialist. The company's commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail has enabled its expansion into specialized services including custom interior painting, exterior protection, historic building restoration, and cabinet refinishing."When we started this journey 27 years ago, our vision was to bring premium painting services to Metro Detroit homeowners," says Slobodan Grabovac, founder of Pro Painters LTD. "Today, we're proud to have grown into a full-service painting company while maintaining our commitment to personalized service and exceptional quality."The company's growth reflects its investment in advanced technology and techniques. Pro Painters LTD has incorporated state-of-the-art air filtration systems and top-of-the-line spray booths for cabinet finishing, ensuring factory-level results while maintaining clean and safe working environments. Their expertise in color consultation has become particularly valued among homeowners seeking to create distinctive living spaces.Pro Painters LTD's restoration services have become increasingly significant in preserving the architectural heritage of Metro Detroit. The company collaborates with skilled artists to restore and maintain historic homes and churches, ensuring that architectural details remain true to their original character while meeting modern durability standards.The company's service area now encompasses more than 16 communities across Metro Detroit, including Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Rochester, Troy, and surrounding areas. This expansion has been driven by increasing demand for their refined painting, discreet service, and meticulous attention to detail."Our approach to each project, whether it's a simple room refresh or a complete historic restoration , remains consistent," Grabovac explains. "We see every home as a blank canvas, and our team works closely with homeowners to develop customized solutions that reflect their vision while ensuring lasting quality."Pro Painters LTD's commitment to excellence extends to their material selection, using only premium paints and products to ensure durability and longevity. Their exterior painting services are specifically designed to withstand Michigan's diverse weather conditions, while their interior work focuses on creating environments that reflect each homeowner's individual style.The company's cabinet painting and refinishing services have seen particular growth, offering homeowners a cost-effective alternative to full cabinet replacement. Using professional-grade Italian coatings—such as ICA and Sayerlack, to name a few—and applying them in a dedicated spray booth facility, Pro Painters LTD transforms dated cabinetry into showpieces that honor the home's character while enhancing its long-term value.Looking ahead, Pro Painters LTD continues to adapt to changing homeowner needs while maintaining the personal touch that has characterized their service since 1996. The company's dedication to customer satisfaction is evident in their comprehensive project approach, from initial color consultation through final inspection.For Metro Detroit homeowners interested in learning more about Pro Painters LTD's services or scheduling a free estimate, the company can be reached at (888) 587-3606 or through their website at propaintersltd.com.About Pro Painters LTDFounded in 1996 by Slobodan Grabovac, Pro Painters LTD is Metro Detroit's premier professional painting company. Based in Ferndale, Michigan, the company specializes in interior and exterior painting, historic restoration, and cabinet refinishing. Their commitment to extraordinary results and customer service has established them as a trusted name in home improvement across Oakland County and surrounding communities. For more information about their services and service areas, visit propaintersltd.com.

