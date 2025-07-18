Derby Barracks/ DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5003880
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/17/25 2119 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hazen Notch Road, Lowell
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Ashley Prevost
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/17/25 at approximately 2119, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash that occurred on Hazen Notch Road in Lowell. During the course of the investigation, Prevost showed signed of impairment. Prevost was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and processed at the Derby Barracks. Prevost was later issued a citation to appear at a later date in Orleans County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/5/25 0830
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
