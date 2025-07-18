Derby Barracks/ DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A5003880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/17/25 2119 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hazen Notch Road, Lowell

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Ashley Prevost

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/17/25 at approximately 2119, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash that occurred on Hazen Notch Road in Lowell. During the course of the investigation, Prevost showed signed of impairment. Prevost was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and processed at the Derby Barracks. Prevost was later issued a citation to appear at a later date in Orleans County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/5/25 0830

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

