PrecisioNext Provides One-Step 800G/1.6T Optical Module Placement Solution for Top Manufacturers

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly a year of rigorous testing, PrecisioNext’s DA403 series high-precision die bonder for COB/COC applications are qualified by the world’s largest two optical transceivers manufacturers PrecisioNext obtained long-term purchasing orders and delivered on time. It is first large-scale commercial application base on Chinese high-end bonding equipment for 400G/800G/1.6T optical transceivers products – a breakthrough for Chinese equipment in this premium segment.Key Challenges in 400G/800G/1.6T Optical Transceivers ProductionHigh-speed optical transceivers manufacturing faces three critical obstacles:1. Complex Multi-Component Placement- Multi-mode optical modules require handling VCSEL, PD, wire bonding resistors, TIA, and Driver chips.- Single-mode optical modules need precise placement of PD, lens blocks, TIA, FA blocks, PIC, COC, and field lens components.- Multiple bond-curing cycles increasing warpage risks and compromising yield.2. Ultra-Tight Placement Accuracy (±3μm) at High UPHFew Chinese bonders meet the ±3μm precision for optical chips (VCSEL/PD), while imported tools sacrifice UPH (units per hour) for accuracy – creating a cost-prohibitive tradeoff for mass production.3. Operational ComplexityTraditional high-precision equipment demands specialized engineers, it driving up labor costs and limiting production scalability. Reduce skill engineers and maintaining product stability is critical for production expansion.The DA403 Series: A One-Step SolutionCo-developed with tier-1 customers, the DA403 series supports both epoxy and eutectic bonding with:- Multi-material handling: Simultaneously places up to 6 chip types via 5x6" + 1x8" wafer rings, waffle packs, or gel packs.- Dual-ejector system: Accommodates vastly different chip sizes from wafer ring.- Flexible placement modes: Placement materials type by type or placement all kinds material per pad area sequentially.- Two dispensing method: Dipping or pneumatic dispensing for large chips (eliminating inefficient multi-dip cycles).- 6-nozzle configurability: Auto-calibration ensures accuracy for multi-chip assemblies.Breaking Foreign MonopoliesThe ultra-high-precision die bonder market was long dominated by overseas players; optical transceivers manufacturers can only use imported bonders for production. PrecisioNext’s DA403 not only demonstrates China’s technical prowess but accelerates domestic substitution for 800G/1.6T optical transceivers – elevating Chinese equipment to global standards.About PrecisioNext: Chinese Semiconductor Equipment LeaderPrecisioNext’s "Core Technology + Deep Application" strategy has yielded globally competitive solutions both in traditional and advanced packaging:- Loong Series TC Bonder : ±1μm placement for 2.5D CoWoS and 3D HBM stacking – China’s only domestic TCB solution. FOPLP Mass Transfer : Order-of-magnitude UPH gains for high-precision panel-level packaging (validated by top OSATs).- Upcoming CPO Series: Nano-motion control enables ±0.3μm placement for co-packaged optics.

