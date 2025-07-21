leagend Unveils TC102: Professional-Grade Thermal Imaging Camera for Automotive Diagnostics

TC102 leagend Thermal Imagers leagend

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- leagend continues to expand its intelligent diagnostics portfolio with the release of leagend TC102 Thermal Camera, a sleek, smartphone-compatible solution offering powerful thermal visualization in a compact form. Tailored for modern energy applications, leagend TC102 enhances remote diagnostics with clarity and speed.High-Resolution Infrared Imaging for Clear Thermal InsightAt the heart of leagend TC102 is a 256×192 pixel infrared sensor that delivers sharp and accurate thermal images. Capable of detecting subtle temperature variations, leagend TC102 provides clear visualization of heat signatures across a broad spectrum of applications. The device operates at a 25 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and real-time thermal imaging even in dynamic environments.This precision imaging is critical for professionals who depend on early thermal anomaly detection to prevent failures, improve safety, and optimize maintenance workflows.Wide Temperature Detection Range with Adjustable Emissivityleagend TC102 supports temperature measurement from –20°C to 550°C (–4°F to 1022°F) with an accuracy of ±0.1°C, enabling it to monitor a variety of heat sources. Adjustable emissivity settings ranging from 0.01 to 1.00 allow the device to accurately measure temperatures on different materials, ensuring reliable readings across metal, plastic, rubber, and more.Such versatility makes leagend TC102 suitable for a diverse set of thermal diagnostic tasks requiring precision and adaptability.Multi-Mode Imaging and Customizable Alarm FunctionsUsers benefit from flexible imaging modes, including thermal-only, visible-light-only, and picture-in-picture fusion modes, allowing optimal viewing tailored to specific diagnostic needs. This functionality enhances the user’s ability to analyze thermal data with greater context and clarity.Additionally, leagend TC102 features configurable sound and light alarms that trigger when temperatures exceed predefined thresholds. This immediate feedback helps users quickly identify and respond to potential hazards, facilitating proactive maintenance and reducing downtime.Seamless iOS Integration and Mobile PortabilityDesigned to connect directly to iOS devices, leagend TC102 eliminates the need for bulky external batteries or cables, providing a truly portable and easy-to-use solution. The dedicated iOS app empowers users to capture high-resolution thermal images and videos, perform real-time temperature tracking across points, lines, and areas, and generate detailed PDF reports for documentation and sharing.The combination of mobile integration and compact design enables technicians and professionals to carry out thermal inspections efficiently in the field, enhancing operational productivity.Rugged Design Built for Field Useleagend TC102 features a lightweight yet robust design, engineered for durability in diverse environments. Its compact form factor fits comfortably in the hand or pocket, making it ideal for quick deployment during inspections, troubleshooting, or preventive maintenance activities.Expanding leagend’s Intelligent Diagnostic Portfolio The leagend TC102 joins leagend’s expanding lineup of intelligent diagnostic solutions, complementing battery testers, smart battery monitors, and advanced chargers. Together, these products provide comprehensive tools that empower businesses to improve asset reliability, reduce maintenance costs, and extend equipment lifespan.About leagendFounded in 2005, leagend is a toptechnology-driven manufacturer specializing in innovative battery diagnostics, monitoring, and intelligent power management devices. With a commitment to quality and innovation, leagend delivers precision instruments designed to meet the evolving needs of automotive, industrial, and energy sectors worldwide.For more information, visit www.leagend.com

