Devyzz is launching Devyzz Sport, in partnership with Sebastien Haller

Devyzz is partnering with a top-tier football player to reshape how professional athletes manage their cross-border payments.

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devyzz is proud to announce the official launch of Devyzz Sport, its new division entirely dedicated to professionals in the world of elite sport. The aim is to support clubs, agents, athletes, and sports equipment manufacturers in managing their foreign currency flows with greater transparency, competitiveness, expertise, and personalised guidance.

This launch is backed by a high-profile investor : Sébastien Haller, international Ivorian footballer and 13th in the prestigious 2022 Ballon d'Or ranking, joins the venture as a partner and Chief Sports Ambassador. Having played for AJ Auxerre, Eintracht Frankfurt, West Ham, Ajax Amsterdam and Borussia Dortmund, he brings to Devyzz Sport his insight into elite sport, high standards, and extensive network.

His involvement reinforces Devyzz’s commitment : to become the go-to financial partner for sports professionals, ensuring their finances are aligned with their performance.

Devyzz Sport addresses their challenges with:

• Fast, transparent, and ultra-competitive multi-currency payments

• Tailored foreign exchange risk management

• Dedicated support from foreign exchange market experts

• User-friendly online platform to monitor and manage their flows in real time

• Named IBANs in more than 20 countries and 30 currencies to facilitate international transfers

• Access to 140 currencies, addressing all challenges related to mobility and international careers

• Access to one of the largest global networks of financial licences

• Already partnered with several professional sports organisations and athletes, ranging from football to tennis, Devyzz Sport aims to become the FinTech reference for the sports sector, both in France and internationally.

Statements from the Co-founders of Devyzz Sport

Sébastien Haller, Chief Sports Ambassador :

“As a player, I’ve seen how financial matters can become a barrier at crucial moments in a career or transfer. With Devyzz Sport, I want to contribute to greater clarity, support, and peace of mind for sports professionals. It’s my way of giving back to a world that has given me so much, through a concrete and meaningful project aligned with values of performance and high standards that resonate with me.”

Clément Maignen, Chief Dealing & Execution Officer :

“Elite sport is, by nature, demanding and international. Yet its professionals still lack access to international payment solutions that match the scale of their challenges, the sums involved, and their status. With Devyzz Sport, our ambition is clear: to offer them the same level of rigor and performance in managing their international financial flows as they strive for every day on the field.”

Salim Hadji, Chief Sales Officer :

“Having Sébastien Haller join the venture is a true source of pride and a powerful catalyst to raise awareness of Devyzz Sport among professional sports stakeholders. Too many athletes, clubs, and agents continue to pay exorbitant fees due to a lack of alternatives to traditional banking channels. With Devyzz Sport, we want to offer them a solution designed for their reality: simpler, faster, and above all, fairer.”



About Devyzz

Devyzz is a French FinTech specialising in optimising international payments for SMEs, mid-sized companies, and international investors. As an aggregator of leading technologies and partners, Devyzz offers an innovative and expert solution to streamline and enhance currency operations. Its goal is to provide clients with the right tools to manage their foreign exchange risk, reduce the costs of their international transactions, access the best payment infrastructures worldwide, and ultimately enjoy complete transparency.

